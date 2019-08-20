DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan to take Kashmir dispute with India to International Court of Justice

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated August 20, 2019

Email

“The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects,” says Foreign Minister Qureshi. — AFP/File
“The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects,” says Foreign Minister Qureshi. — AFP/File

The government announced on Tuesday it would take the Kashmir dispute with India to the International Court of Justice, after New Delhi revoked special status for occupied Kashmir earlier this month, to the fury of Islamabad.

“We have decided to take Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV.

“The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.”

Examine: Kashmir: India’s Afghanistan

Separately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed to reporters following a cabinet meeting that an in-principle approval had been granted by the cabinet to take the issue to the world court.

She said that the case will be presented with a focus on the violation of human rights and genocide in occupied Kashmir.

A panel of lawyers of international repute would be engaged to pursue the case on behalf of Pakistan at the United Nations' top court, Awan added.

A decision by the court would be an advisory only. However, if both countries agreed before-hand, the ruling would become binding.

On August 5, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill — passed by the Indian parliament — to bifurcate the state into two union territories to be directly ruled by New Delhi.

Pakistan angrily slammed the decision, expelling India's ambassador, suspending bilateral trade, and taking the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

The country observed a 'Black Day' on Thursday to coincide with India's independence day celebrations, in solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

More to follow.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thinking
Aug 20, 2019 06:57pm

The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects

Did quereshi consult proper legal experts? Don't take u turn after this

Recommend 0
Justin
Aug 20, 2019 06:59pm

Well, If government is determined to experience failure at all possible levels, it should go ahead and end up in wasting more public money is these days where economy is already in bad shape.

Recommend 0
shail
Aug 20, 2019 07:03pm

Great

Our lawyers are ready to defend the case with Rs 1 Fees.I just want to know how much your will gonna charged ?

And How much he charged last time ?

Was it public money ?

Recommend 0
Mohsin
Aug 20, 2019 07:04pm

it will not make any difference

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 20, 2019

Economy, one year on

PTI government must realise that running the economy requires more than slogans and loud claims.
Updated August 20, 2019

IS in Afghanistan

BACK-TO-BACK acts of terrorism in Afghanistan once again highlight the treacherous road that lies ahead.
August 20, 2019

Mob mentality

“MEN, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover...
Updated August 19, 2019

Mixed signals from Taliban

The business of negotiating peace — especially in a theatre as complex as Afghanistan — is not easy.
August 19, 2019

Stock market blues

THE stock market is seeing one of the most protracted bear runs in recent memory. The last trading session on Aug 16...
August 19, 2019

Traffic accidents

WHAT starts as a time for celebration quickly turns into sorrow for many families in Pakistan. Over the three-day ...