DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UAE business tycoon Lootah turns approver against Zardari

Malik AsadUpdated August 20, 2019

Email

The accountability court of Islamabad has recalled arrest warrants for the chairman of a private bank in Pakistan, Nasser Abdulla Lootah, after the United Arab Emirates national turned approver against former president Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File
The accountability court of Islamabad has recalled arrest warrants for the chairman of a private bank in Pakistan, Nasser Abdulla Lootah, after the United Arab Emirates national turned approver against former president Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court of Islamabad has recalled arrest warrants for the chairman of a private bank in Pakistan, Nasser Abdulla Lootah, after the United Arab Emirates national turned approver against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The top businessman was one of the accused persons in the fake accounts case along with Faryal Talpur, Omni Group chairman Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

The court summoned him several times in the case against Mr Zardari before issuing his arrest warrants because of his absconding. Mr Lootah earlier this month recorded a statement before the National Accoun­tability Bureau and agreed to become an approver in the fake accounts case.

The prosecution told the accountability court that the NAB chairman had accep­ted Mr Lootah’s application seeking pardon for becoming approver in the case.

As the court gave the nod to the process, NAB removed his name from the list of accused persons.

Deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi on Monday informed the court that NAB intended to file a supplementary reference against Mr Zardari on the basis of new evidence.

Opposing the move, defence counsel Sardar Latif Khan Khosa said NAB could not file a supplementary reference since the case had been transferred from the banking court of Karachi.

The court distributed copies of the Park Lane reference among the accused persons and adjourned the hearing till Sept 5.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel filed an application seeking ‘A’ Class facilities for Mr Zardari and Ms Talpur in Adiala jail.

Mr Khosa said his client had been given ‘A’ Class facilities in jail even before he became the president of Pakistan. He said the ex-president had turned old and had been suffering from multiple diseases, yet the jail authorities were not providing him proper care.

Judge Mohammad Bashir of the accountability court adjourned the matter till Tuesday (today) and exempted Mr Zardari and Ms Talpur from personal appearance.

Miftah’s remand extended

The same court extended physical remand of former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-managing director of the Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haq for 11 days.

The ex-minister earlier informed the court that NAB was not conducting proper investigation despite keeping him in custody. He said he had been kept in a small room where NAB investigators come for not more than five minutes a day. He said he was allowed 30-minute walk a day and kept in the cell for over 23 hours.

The bureau had arrested the ex-minister in the LNG import case after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2019

Fake Accounts
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kalam
Aug 20, 2019 07:54am

Send Lootah to jail along with Zardari

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Aug 20, 2019 07:57am

Very promising news about Lootah - although I'm going to miss chuckling at his name every time he's mentioned as a suspect.

The NAB needs to show more respect to the likes of Miftah and Khaqan. These second tier leaders in both PPP and PML are actually good, competent politicians, who have simply been forced for decades to defend the inexcusable acts of their respective ruling families. When the Zardaris, the Bhuttos, the Talpurs and the Sharifs are gone, these people will be the ones who will rebuild the parties.

Recommend 0
Moeazze
Aug 20, 2019 08:02am

More down days for Zardari. Return the lots please ASAP.

Recommend 0
Patriotic Pakistani
Aug 20, 2019 08:07am

UAE business tycoon Lootah turns approver against Zardari

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Aug 20, 2019 08:52am

lets hope Mr Lootah was not looted.

Recommend 0
Nirpinder
Aug 20, 2019 08:55am

What an appropriate name for the accused turned collaborator, 'Lootah'.

Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 20, 2019 08:56am

Is the sir name for real??

Recommend 0
Md Mostafizur Rahman
Aug 20, 2019 08:58am

We are waiting for Justice Gulzar to became CJP then PPP sindh govt. will go.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 20, 2019

Economy, one year on

ONE year into its term in power, and the PTI government has much to answer for. Take the management of the economy....
August 20, 2019

IS in Afghanistan

BACK-TO-BACK acts of terrorism in Afghanistan once again highlight the treacherous road that lies ahead in the...
August 20, 2019

Mob mentality

“MEN, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover...
Updated August 19, 2019

Mixed signals from Taliban

The business of negotiating peace — especially in a theatre as complex as Afghanistan — is not easy.
August 19, 2019

Stock market blues

THE stock market is seeing one of the most protracted bear runs in recent memory. The last trading session on Aug 16...
August 19, 2019

Traffic accidents

WHAT starts as a time for celebration quickly turns into sorrow for many families in Pakistan. Over the three-day ...