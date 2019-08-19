Trump stresses need to reduce India-Pakistan 'tensions' in Modi phone call: White House

United States President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a reduction of tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

“The president conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Read more: Trump, Modi and Imran a love triangle do not make

"The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen US-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon."

Later in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while reacting to the Trump-Modi phone call said at a press conference that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already taken the US president on board over the issue of occupied Kashmir.

"Prime Minister Khan told Trump that a curfew has been in place across Indian-occupied Kashmir. The prime minister had said that as per our information, thousands of Kashmiris including [the local] leadership had been detained and several of them had also been sent out of Kashmir," he said.

According to the foreign minister, the premier had told Trump that as per his viewpoint, the situation in occupied Kashmir merited visits of observers from human rights organisations.

He quoted the prime minister as saying that India should uphold international law and its commitments to the international community.

"We are foreseeing a humanitarian crisis [in occupied Kashmir] in the making," he said, adding that the curfew in the region should be lifted and restrictions ended.