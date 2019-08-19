DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump stresses need to reduce India-Pakistan tension in phone calls to PM Imran, Modi

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated August 19, 2019

Email

US President Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— File Photo courtesy of Herald
US President Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— File Photo courtesy of Herald

United States President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian premier Narendra Modi, urging a reduction of tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

“The US president conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Trump's call with Modi.

Read more: Trump, Modi and Imran a love triangle do not make

"The two leaders [Trump and Modi] further discussed how they will continue to strengthen US-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon."

Later in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a press conference that US President Trump made a call to Prime Minister Imran Khan today after his talk with Modi and discussed prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi, in a press briefing in Islamabad on Monday, said Trump called Modi after his talk with Prime Minister Imran on Aug 16, in which the premier had taken the US leader into confidence prior to the United Nations Security Council meeting on occupied Kashmir.

Trump in the call today expressed desire in lowering tensions between Pakistan and India, said Qureshi.

"Prime Minister Khan told Trump that a curfew has been in place across Indian-occupied Kashmir for the last 15 days. The prime minister had said that as per our information, thousands of Kashmiris including [the local] leadership had been detained and several of them had also been sent out of Indian-occupied Kashmir," he said while talking about the latest discussion between the two leaders.

According to the foreign minister, the premier had told Trump that as per his viewpoint, the situation in occupied Kashmir merited visits of observers from human rights organisations.

He quoted the prime minister as saying that India should uphold international law and its commitments to the international community.

"We are foreseeing a humanitarian crisis [in occupied Kashmir] in the making," he said, adding that the curfew in the region should be lifted and restrictions ended.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Aug 19, 2019 10:36pm

I think Modi got the message loud and clear.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Aug 19, 2019 10:46pm

Peacemaker Trump... Shine up that Nobel!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Nath
Aug 19, 2019 10:53pm

Wise call

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Aug 20, 2019 12:04am

Is it really all that Modi and Trump discussed?!

Recommend 0
jan
Aug 20, 2019 12:13am

so now western countries are happy with Asian hitler

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Hunger games

Hunger games

The number of hungry people in the world has risen to over 821m.

Editorial

Updated August 19, 2019

Mixed signals from Taliban

The business of negotiating peace — especially in a theatre as complex as Afghanistan — is not easy.
August 19, 2019

Stock market blues

THE stock market is seeing one of the most protracted bear runs in recent memory. The last trading session on Aug 16...
August 19, 2019

Traffic accidents

WHAT starts as a time for celebration quickly turns into sorrow for many families in Pakistan. Over the three-day ...
August 18, 2019

UNSC meeting on IHK

The only way ahead is to continue to press for a just hearing on occupied Kashmir from the world.
August 18, 2019

Kuchlak attacks

BALOCHISTAN faces multiple security challenges. While violence against the Shia Hazara has come down from where it...
August 18, 2019

Sexual assault cases

FORTY-FIVE girls preyed upon in the space of two years in a living, bustling town — for the umpteenth time, ...