Today's Paper | August 19, 2019

Army chief Gen Bajwa's tenure extended for another 3 years

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated August 19, 2019

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was appointed as the chief of army staff in November 2016. — Reuters/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved an extension in the tenure of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, a statement issued by the premier's office said on Monday. The announcement comes nearly three months before Gen Bajwa was due to retire.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," read the brief notification issued by the prime minister's office, seen by Dawn.com.

A copy of the notification issued by the PM Office. — DawnNewsTV
It added that "The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment." The notification was personally signed by Prime Minister Imran.

Gen Bajwa was appointed as the chief of army staff by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016.

Analysts talking to DawnNewsTV termed the development "positive" in view of the existing geopolitical situation, which has been defined by rising hostilities in Indian-occupied Kashmir and progress in the Afghan peace process, which stands at a critical stage.

Civil Military Relations
Pakistan

Hanief
Aug 19, 2019 04:50pm

good step ...Pakistan is on right path

Recommend 0
jiju
Aug 19, 2019 04:50pm

V good decision. Continuity is needed.

Recommend 0
salman
Aug 19, 2019 04:52pm

Good decision keeping security in mind on Eastern border.

Recommend 0
Karachites
Aug 19, 2019 04:52pm

Under the current circumstances its a wise decision.

Recommend 0
abid
Aug 19, 2019 04:53pm

Great news ........

Recommend 0
Wasi Uddin
Aug 19, 2019 04:57pm

Long live Pakistan Army

Recommend 0
Ordinary Pakistani
Aug 19, 2019 04:58pm

Congrats

Recommend 0
Tayyab
Aug 19, 2019 04:59pm

IA everyone works for the betterment of country. Good decision

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 19, 2019 04:59pm

The Best News of the Day. Great General.

Recommend 0
Shan
Aug 19, 2019 05:02pm

Good decision of not changing leadership in the middle of a conflict.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Aug 19, 2019 05:03pm

Congrats

Recommend 0
Well wisher
Aug 19, 2019 05:05pm

Excellent

Recommend 0
Navi
Aug 19, 2019 05:06pm

Congratulation to General saab

Recommend 0
munsif
Aug 19, 2019 05:09pm

A good 'selection'.

Recommend 0
Asim
Aug 19, 2019 05:09pm

Good decision made under current situation.

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Aug 19, 2019 05:09pm

Another good decision for Pakistan by PM.

Recommend 0
Ayesha khan
Aug 19, 2019 05:10pm

best news

Recommend 0
Anti_Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 19, 2019 05:11pm

Thank you Imran Khan. I am proud to be a PTI supporter today.

Recommend 0
adil108
Aug 19, 2019 05:13pm

Very good, Gen Bhajwa is a very experience army chief especially along eastern border which is a concerned and trouble area these days.

Recommend 0
iffi
Aug 19, 2019 05:14pm

Great news .... Well done khan sb

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 19, 2019 05:14pm

Excellent news and I totally endorse the extension of army chief General Bajwa's for further three years. He is well respected, honest, impartial, patriotic and loyal Pakistani that we all should be proud of his services and, I am sure under his leadership, Pakistan will prosper further and our enemies' evil intentions will be dispelled and crushed. (The original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' - expressing impartial views for over 3 years).

Recommend 0

