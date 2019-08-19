Army chief Gen Bajwa's tenure extended for another 3 years
Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved an extension in the tenure of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, a statement issued by the premier's office said on Monday. The announcement comes nearly three months before Gen Bajwa was due to retire.
"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," read the brief notification issued by the prime minister's office, seen by Dawn.com.
It added that "The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment." The notification was personally signed by Prime Minister Imran.
Gen Bajwa was appointed as the chief of army staff by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2016.
Analysts talking to DawnNewsTV termed the development "positive" in view of the existing geopolitical situation, which has been defined by rising hostilities in Indian-occupied Kashmir and progress in the Afghan peace process, which stands at a critical stage.
More to follow.
Comments (21)
good step ...Pakistan is on right path
V good decision. Continuity is needed.
Good decision keeping security in mind on Eastern border.
Under the current circumstances its a wise decision.
Great news ........
Long live Pakistan Army
Congrats
IA everyone works for the betterment of country. Good decision
The Best News of the Day. Great General.
Good decision of not changing leadership in the middle of a conflict.
Congrats
Excellent
Congratulation to General saab
A good 'selection'.
Good decision made under current situation.
Another good decision for Pakistan by PM.
best news
Thank you Imran Khan. I am proud to be a PTI supporter today.
Very good, Gen Bhajwa is a very experience army chief especially along eastern border which is a concerned and trouble area these days.
Great news .... Well done khan sb
Excellent news and I totally endorse the extension of army chief General Bajwa's for further three years. He is well respected, honest, impartial, patriotic and loyal Pakistani that we all should be proud of his services and, I am sure under his leadership, Pakistan will prosper further and our enemies' evil intentions will be dispelled and crushed. (The original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' - expressing impartial views for over 3 years).