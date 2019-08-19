DAWN.COM

Flood alert issued for River Sutlej, Indus after India releases water 'without preschedule'

Imtiaz Ali | Muhammad TaimoorAugust 19, 2019

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued flood alerts after India released water into River Sutlej and Alchi dam. — AFP/File
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued flood alerts after India released water into River Sutlej and Alchi dam.

PDMA Punjab on Monday issued a flood alert due to rising water levels in River Sutlej after India released water into the river. Additionally, the PDMA KP director general on Sunday said that India had opened the outlets of Alchi dam "without preschedule" which, he said could lead to a flooding situation in River Indus.

According to the PDMA Punjab, flood water between the range of 125,000 and 175,000 cusecs is expected to reach Ganda Singh at 11am today.

A dispatch has been issued to the relevant agencies asking them to ensure that all protective measures are taken.

The disaster management authority said that the flood alert had been issued in order to avoid the loss of lives and properties.

Meanwhile, the PDMA KP director general on Sunday wrote a letter to various provincial deputy commissioners with an alert regarding India opening the water outlet of Alchi dam.

As per the dispatch, the water would take 12 hours to reach Tarbela dam and around 15-18 hours to reach Dera Ismail Khan.

"The damming authorities at Tarbela have been instructed by [National Disaster Management Authority] NDMA to regulate the inflow and water discharge so as to overcome a flooding situation."

He directed the deputy commissioner's to restrict boating and swimming activities, adding that the catchment area near the Indus River should be monitored in order to deal with any untoward situation.

Relations between Pakistan and India have been strained since India stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order on August 5. Following this, Pakistan resolved to downgrade diplomatic relations with New Delhi and suspended all bilateral trade.

