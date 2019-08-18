2 elderly men killed due to unprovoked mortar, anti tank missile attack by Indian army across LoC

Two elderly men were killed on Sunday in an "unprovoked" ceasefire violation by the Indian army, a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Indian forces "targeted civil population with mortars and antitank guided missiles in Hot Spring Sector along LOC," said the statement.

As a result, two innocent civilians, Lal Muhammad s/o Muhamamd Din, 75, and Hassan Din s/o Lal Din, 61, were killed.

Both were said to be residents of the Nagrai village.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to the attack, engaging with the Indian army posts from where the fire had been directed.

"Reportedly 2 Indian army soldiers were killed and many injured," according to the statement by the military's media wing.

Take a look | Life on the LoC: how loss and suffering have marked a generation

The incident comes two days after a soldier of the Pakistan Army — Sepoy Muhammad Sheraz — was martyred in firing by Indian forces in the Battal sector along the LoC.

A day prior to the soldier's martyrdom, three Army soldiers — Naik Tanveer, Lance Naik Taimoor and Sepoy Ramzan — and two civilians were martyred in two sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as Indian troops resorted to heavy shelling from across the restive LoC. A civilian was also injured.

The ISPR chief, in a tweet on Thursday, said that the Indian army had increased firing along the LoC as part of "efforts to divert attention from [the] precarious situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir".