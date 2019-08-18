DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 elderly men killed due to unprovoked mortar, anti tank missile attack by Indian army across LoC

Dawn.comAugust 18, 2019

Email

Pakistan Army responds effectively to attack after which "reportedly 2 Indian army soldiers were killed and many injured." — AP/File
Pakistan Army responds effectively to attack after which "reportedly 2 Indian army soldiers were killed and many injured." — AP/File

Two elderly men were killed on Sunday in an "unprovoked" ceasefire violation by the Indian army, a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Indian forces "targeted civil population with mortars and antitank guided missiles in Hot Spring Sector along LOC," said the statement.

As a result, two innocent civilians, Lal Muhammad s/o Muhamamd Din, 75, and Hassan Din s/o Lal Din, 61, were killed.

Both were said to be residents of the Nagrai village.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to the attack, engaging with the Indian army posts from where the fire had been directed.

"Reportedly 2 Indian army soldiers were killed and many injured," according to the statement by the military's media wing.

Take a look | Life on the LoC: how loss and suffering have marked a generation

The incident comes two days after a soldier of the Pakistan Army — Sepoy Muhammad Sheraz — was martyred in firing by Indian forces in the Battal sector along the LoC.

A day prior to the soldier's martyrdom, three Army soldiers — Naik Tanveer, Lance Naik Taimoor and Sepoy Ramzan — and two civilians were martyred in two sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as Indian troops resorted to heavy shelling from across the restive LoC. A civilian was also injured.

The ISPR chief, in a tweet on Thursday, said that the Indian army had increased firing along the LoC as part of "efforts to divert attention from [the] precarious situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir".

LOC Attacks

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 18, 2019

UNSC meeting on IHK

The only way ahead is to continue to press for a just hearing on occupied Kashmir from the world.
August 18, 2019

Kuchlak attacks

BALOCHISTAN faces multiple security challenges. While violence against the Shia Hazara has come down from where it...
August 18, 2019

Sexual assault cases

FORTY-FIVE girls preyed upon in the space of two years in a living, bustling town — for the umpteenth time, ...
August 17, 2019

Modi’s actions

IN attempting to illegally annex India-held Kashmir and then mocking its people with claims that it was for their ...
August 17, 2019

Coal dumping

THE Sindh Environmental Protection Agency recently gave permission for a 23-acre coal storage facility at Bin Qasim...
August 17, 2019

Dream called tourism

AS popular refrains go, Pakistan has much to offer tourists. Consequently, the relevant authorities are being asked...