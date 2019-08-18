DAWN.COM

August 18, 2019

At least 3 killed in roadside IED blast in Upper Dir: police

Dawn.com | Ali AkbarUpdated August 18, 2019

At least 10 people were also injured in the blast. Reuters/File
At least three people were killed after a bomb went off in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir district on Sunday.

The blast, which occurred in the Gumadand area of the Sheringal tehsil, left at least a dozen people injured, said police.

Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Naseeb Jan confirmed the incident saying that three people had been killed while 19 others were injured.

According to the DPO, an improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted on the roadside which was detonated as a double-cabin vehicle was passing by.

Soon after the incident, police reached the site of the blast and an investigation into the incident began.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

