Today's Paper | August 18, 2019

Gibraltar rejects US demand to seize Iranian oil tanker

AFPAugust 18, 2019

An Iranian flag flies at Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, after being renamed as Adrian Darya 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, on Sunday. — Reuters
An Iranian flag flies at Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, after being renamed as Adrian Darya 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, on Sunday. — Reuters

Gibraltar on Sunday rejected a US demand to seize an Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a diplomatic dispute as it prepared to leave the British overseas territory after weeks of detention.

Gibraltar's government said it could not seek a court order to detain the supertanker because US sanctions against Iran were not applicable in the European Union.

“The EU sanctions regime against Iran — which is applicable in Gibraltar — is much narrower than that applicable in the US,” the Gibraltar authorities said in a statement.

A Gibraltar judge had ordered the Grace 1 tanker released on Thursday, weeks after authorities seized the vessel on suspicion of transporting oil to Syria in breach of European sanctions. Iran has repeatedly denied this.

But on Friday the US Justice Department filed a request to detain the ship alleging it was involved in supporting illicit shipments to Syria by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, listed as a terrorist group by Washington.

The seizure triggered a sharp deterioration in relations between Tehran and London. Iran subsequently detained the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in what was seen as a tit-for-tat move.

The US Justice Department says the Grace 1 — now renamed the Adrian Darya — and its oil are subject to forfeiture because of US sanctions violations.

Ties between Tehran and Washington have frayed since US President Donald Trump withdrew last year from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran, reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.

Adi
Aug 18, 2019 06:38pm

US sanctions should apply to US territory, stop being an international bully. Who is supplying weapons to rebels in syria !

M. Saeed
Aug 18, 2019 06:47pm

Oil crisis on the brew. No sensible Government would kill it's own lifeline which is getting dearer by day without Iranian oil.

Kazim
Aug 18, 2019 07:09pm

Good news

SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 18, 2019 07:10pm

The big bad wolf is around the corner.

