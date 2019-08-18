DAWN.COM

At least 4,000 detained in occupied Kashmir since India took away autonomy: govt sources

AFP | APAugust 18, 2019

Mohammad Siddiq, 70, who was wounded a day before recovers inside a hospital in Srinagar on Sunday. The elderly Kashmiri man says he was wounded when an Indian police man fired a pellet gun at him while returning home from a mosque, badly damaging his left eye. — AP
Thousands of people have been detained in Indian-occupied Kashmir over fears of unrest since New Delhi stripped the restive region of its autonomy two weeks ago, government sources told AFP.

A magistrate, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that at least 4,000 people were arrested and held under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a controversial law that allows authorities to imprison someone for up to two years without charge or trial.

“Most of them were flown out of Kashmir because prisons here have run out of capacity,” the magistrate said, adding that he had used a satellite phone allocated to him to collate the figures from colleagues across the Himalayan territory amid a communications blackout imposed by authorities.

Indian paramilitary soldiers turn back a Kashmiri motorist near a temporary check point during lockdown in Srinagar on Sunday. — AP
Restrictions are continuing in much of occupied Kashmir, despite India’s government saying it’s gradually restoring phone lines and easing a security lockdown that’s been in place for nearly two weeks.

Soldiers on Sunday still manned nearly deserted streets and limited movement of the few pedestrians who came out of their homes in Srinagar.

The security crackdown and a news blackout were installed following an August 5 decision by India to downgrade the Muslim-majority region’s autonomy. Indian authorities started 'easing' restrictions on Saturday.

August 18, 2019

UNSC meeting on IHK

The only way ahead is to continue to press for a just hearing on occupied Kashmir from the world.
August 18, 2019

Kuchlak attacks

BALOCHISTAN faces multiple security challenges. While violence against the Shia Hazara has come down from where it...
August 18, 2019

Sexual assault cases

FORTY-FIVE girls preyed upon in the space of two years in a living, bustling town — for the umpteenth time, ...
August 17, 2019

Modi’s actions

IN attempting to illegally annex India-held Kashmir and then mocking its people with claims that it was for their ...
August 17, 2019

Coal dumping

THE Sindh Environmental Protection Agency recently gave permission for a 23-acre coal storage facility at Bin Qasim...
August 17, 2019

Dream called tourism

AS popular refrains go, Pakistan has much to offer tourists. Consequently, the relevant authorities are being asked...