'Govt believes in freedom of expression,' says Awan as PTI completes one year in power

The government of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) "believes in the right to freedom of expression and speech", Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Firdous Ashiq Awan said while addressing a ceremony on Sunday being held to mark the completion of the party's first year in government.

A special ceremony is being held at the Prime Minister's Secretariat in Islamabad, that is being attended by various ministers — including SAPM Awan and Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque — and other party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM said: "The greatest achievement of the government in the past year is that we believe in the right of freedom of expression and speech."

She insisted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not tried to curb the media at any level or at any forum.

"He did not communicate that the media be maligned through any personal action."

She said that in the coming week, one ministry will be answerable before the media daily.

Awan highlighted the Ehsas welfare programme as one of the achievements of the PTI government and said: "Ehsaas programme is close to the premier's heart. He believes that a society cannot change until people understand each other's situations."

Foreign Ministry's 'big success'

She also referred to the ongoing Kashmir crisis and said: "It was a big success of the foreign ministry that for the first time [in 50 years] a UN session took place [regarding Kashmir] despite India repeatedly calling for a veto of this in the past."

"The government, through the platform of the foreign ministry and under the leadership of the prime minister, will present the Kashmir issue — which is our top priority — before the world."

Prime Minister Imran will not address the ceremony.

Earlier, while speaking to Radio Pakistan, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that PTI had taken "tough decisions" to address the economic crisis in Pakistan.

"Our government is repairing the economic damage done by the previous governments," he said.

While appreciating the efforts of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to hold powerful individuals accountable, the federal minister said that billions of rupees had been stashed abroad through money laundering.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Plant for Pakistan drive in Punjab today. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also planted a sapling at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the Clean and Green Drive.

On Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani said that the government had managed to decrease the current account and trade deficit, made savings through the austerity drive, introduced flagship programmes in the social sector and restored the lost dignity of the Pakistani leadership.

Meanwhile, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the premier had failed in all aspects.

In a statement issued yesterday, she had said: "In one year you have transformed all national successes into failures."