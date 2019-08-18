DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 18, 2019

Boy among three wounded in Indian firing

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated August 18, 2019

An eight-year-old boy was among three persons who were injured in heavy Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, officials said. — AFP/File
MUZAFFARABAD: An eight-year-old boy was among three persons who were injured in heavy Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, officials said.

The casualties occurred in Battal and Abbaspur sectors of Poonch district, where according to local officials, the firing was “intermittent but intense”.

“They [Indian troops] started firing on Friday evening, using mortars. The shelling continued throughout the night and today in intervals and was intense most of the time,” said Ilyas Ahmed, a police official based in Battal sector.

Imran says addressing the suffering of the Kashmiris & ensuring resolution of dispute is the responsibility of United Nations

The shelling left Nauman Ishaq, 24, and Muhammad Yaqoob, 38, injured in Darra Sher Khan village, after they were hit by splinters of mortar shells, he added.

Not only three houses were partially damaged but two villagers also lost two buffaloes and four goats to shelling, Mr Ahmed said.

In Abbaspur sector, Muhammad Waqar Sheikh, 8, was injured in Polas Kakuta village, after being hit in the chest, Assistant Commissioner Tasawwar Hussain Kazmi told Dawn, adding the victim had been referred to a health facility in Rawalakot in critical condition.

Indian troops also heavily shelled Tatta Pani sector of Kotli district, which is adjacent to Battal sector of Poonch district, but no losses were reported from there immediately, according to Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Azam.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to discuss tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir. Tensions have soared since India earlier this month stripped Occupied Kashmir of its autonomy.

Read: UNSC meeting a reaffirmation of resolutions for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: PM Imran

“I welcome the UNSC meeting to discuss the serious situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr Khan tweeted after Friday’s meeting in New York, the first to focus on the Himalayan region since 1965.

“Addressing the suffering of the Kashmiri people & ensuring resolution of the dispute is the responsibility of this world body,” he said.

New Delhi claims the status of the disputed territory is an internal matter.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2019

