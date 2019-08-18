PM’s aide counts govt’s one-year achievements

ISLAMABAD: Citing achievements of the PTI government during the first year of its tenure, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani has said that the government has managed to decrease current account deficit and trade deficit, made saving through its austerity drive, introduced flagship programmes in social sector and restored the lost dignity of Pakistani leadership.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said: “I would like to begin with the meticulous measure taken to reduce and shrink the current account deficit by 30 per cent along with catering to public debt servicing to $ 9.886 billion.”

He said the government had taken bold steps to revive industry and decreased the overall trade deficit by 14pc, averting default threat.

Says PTI has restored lost dignity of Pakistani leadership

“Every individual in PTI government took upon themselves to cut expenditure, an initiative driven by the PM himself, resulting in 30pc savings,” Mr Durrani said.

Commenting on performance of different government departments, he said that the Pakistan Post had taken the turn for turning itself into a profit making organisation and introduced a remittance-based application, more easy and accessible to use with zero consignment tax, a step taken to eradicate the illegal means of hawala and hundi.

Similarly, PTV, PIA and National Highway Authority (NHA) all have been put on the road to success and the NHA has raised Rs43 billion.

“We wanted to bring all people under same umbrella of growth, equal opportunity and sustainability; so with the most harmonious way we structured the merger of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Mr Durrani said. “Huge efforts and measure were taken to alleviate poverty and have equitable distribution of resources hence Ehsas programme initiated so that wealth and basic necessities can reach the poorest of the poor.”

Interspersed with quotes of international luminaries and verses, the statement ends on the quality of leadership provided by the PTI. “Imran Khan has raised the bar for leadership level and brought Pakistan back from the dark into the light,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2019