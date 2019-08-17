DAWN.COM

Nepra initiates formal probe against K-Electric over electrocution deaths, outages

Tahir SheraniUpdated August 17, 2019

A large number of fatal and non-fatal accidents occurred due to electrocution during the past month. — Reuters/File
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Saturday announced that it has initiated a formal investigation against K-Electric over electrocution incidents in Karachi during the current monsoon season.

"Senior Nepra officers have been appointed as investigating officers in the matter and a time frame of 15 days has been given for concluding the investigation," read a press release issued by the authority.

During the past month, Karachi experienced widespread monsoon rains that wreaked havoc on the city's infrastructure due to urban flooding and water accumulation.

A large number of fatal and non-fatal incidents occurred due to electrocution and prolonged power outages were experienced in large parts of the metropolis.

"These prima facie facts indicate possible violations of Nepra-administered laws, codes, standards and other applicable documents by K-Electric," the authority said.

Taking cognisance of the incidents, the regulatory body ordered a formal investigation under section 27A of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997, against K-Electric to ascertain "the underlying facts leading to the fatal and non-fatal accidents".

The authority will also determine whether any violation or non-compliance of law has been committed by the power utility that caused loss of lives and suspension of power supply to consumers.

