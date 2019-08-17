DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rabbani wants parliament to sensitise world on Kashmir situation

Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated August 17, 2019

Email

Says lockdown in held valley has affected children the most. — Dawn/File
Says lockdown in held valley has affected children the most. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has stressed the need for parliament to play an active role in sensitising the world about the worsening situation in India-held Kashmir.

“The inhuman lockdown of Kashmir and the denial of medicines, food items and violation of fundamental rights by India in Kashmir is condemned. The eyes of the international community must open to the fact that the worst affected in this inhuman clampdown are the children,” Mr Rabbani said while talking to reporters on Friday. He said Pakistan should immediately sensitise all international human rights organisations on the continued curfew, which was resulting in a lack of food items and medical facilities. He said that the flagrant violation of human rights were in total disregard by India of the various international treaties/conventions signed by it with reference to human rights.

He said parliament should immediately move all associations, organisations and forums that work for the protection of the rights of journalists and freedom of information over the lockdown on all forms of communications and access to information in held Kashmir.

Says lockdown in held valley has affected children the most

Mr Rabbani said that parliament should move an ‘Emergency Motion’ in the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to be held in Budapest in October.

He urged the same for the participants of the regional meetings of the Inter-Parliament Union to be held in the Maldives in September.

He said that parliament should attempt to convene a special meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and also request for convening a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Association to discuss the right of self-determination and the gross violation of human rights in India-held Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2019

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 17, 2019

Modi’s actions

IN attempting to illegally annex India-held Kashmir and then mocking its people with claims that it was for their ...
August 17, 2019

Coal dumping

THE Sindh Environmental Protection Agency recently gave permission for a 23-acre coal storage facility at Bin Qasim...
August 17, 2019

Dream called tourism

AS popular refrains go, Pakistan has much to offer tourists. Consequently, the relevant authorities are being asked...
August 16, 2019

An economic plan?

THE State Bank governor, Reza Baqir, used the occasion of a flag-hoisting ceremony on Aug 14 to try and breathe a...
Updated August 16, 2019

Internet shutdowns

Despotic governments indeed have much to fear from the internet.
August 16, 2019

Yemeni infighting

THE conflict in Yemen has often been described as a confrontation between the Iran-backed Houthis, and the...