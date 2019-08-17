DAWN.COM

Bajwa assures Army’s full support to Kashmir cause

APPUpdated August 17, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan calls on Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.—INP
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday assured Pakistan Army’s full support to the Kashmir cause.

The COAS gave the assurance during a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him here.

According to a tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations director general Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, they discussed the situation in India-held Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) and Indian provocations on the Line of Control.

“COAS assured him Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people,” the ISPR chief said.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2019

