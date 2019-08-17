Bajwa assures Army’s full support to Kashmir cause

RAWALPINDI: Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan calls on Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.—INP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday assured Pakistan Army’s full support to the Kashmir cause.

The COAS gave the assurance during a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him here.

According to a tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations director general Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, they discussed the situation in India-held Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) and Indian provocations on the Line of Control.

“COAS assured him Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people,” the ISPR chief said.

