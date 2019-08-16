'Voice of Kashmiri people heard at the United Nations today': Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Friday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir may be locked up and their voices not heard in their own homes and their own land, but their voices were heard today at the meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a consultative meeting on Friday to discuss the Kashmir issue as Pakistan urged the world body to implement its own resolutions on this 70-year-old dispute.

The meeting had been called by China on Pakistan’s request to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. In the closed door meeting, briefings were given on the situation and consultations will take place to decide how to proceed further.

In a media briefing following the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador Lodhi said that the meeting had been called within 72 hours after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had written a letter requesting the same.

"We are grateful to China in also joining us in calling this meeting," she added.

"The voice of the Kashmiri people, the voice of the people of occupied Kashmir has been heard today in the highest diplomatic forum of the world.

"They are not alone, their voices have been heard, their plight, their hardship, their pain, their suffering, their occupation and the consequences of that occupation has been heard in the UNSC," she said.

Lodhi said that the very fact this meeting had taken place is "testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognised dispute".

The UN Ambassador said that there was "an effort to stop this meeting from convening" but thanked all 15 members for agreeing to hold it.

"This meeting has reaffirmed the validity of the UNSC resolutions on the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

Lodhi underscored the fact that Pakistan "stands ready for a peaceful settlement of the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir".

She further emphasised that India's claim that the issue was an "internal matter" stood nullified following today's meeting.

"Today the whole world is discussing the occupied state and the situation there," she said, also referring to the Chinese ambassador's remarks on the human rights situation in Kashmir.

"It is an abysmal situation, with violence carried out with impunity by India. That, too, has been discussed by the Security Council today," she disclosed.

She said she had contacted FM Qureshi who had conveyed that this is the first step that Pakistan has taken on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is the first and not the last step. It will not end here. It will only end when justice is done to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she stressed.

She went on to reiterate that the voices of the people of Kashmir will always be heard. "Pakistan will always stand by them, extending full diplomatic and political support."

The UN ambassador concluded by thanking the Security Council in taking up the issue for the first time in 50 years.

PM Imran takes Trump into confidence

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump to brief him about Pakistan's stance on the issue.

"The prime minister conveyed Pakistan's position to him [President Trump] and took him into confidence," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said in a video statement broadcast on television moments before the meeting started.

"Pakistan, like always, is committed to the peace process. The role we have played is for the betterment of the region and the steps we have taken are for the mutual benefit of Pakistan and Afghanistan and for peace and stability. We will continue to take such steps," he had said.

He had also said that direct contact had been established with four out of five permanent members of the Security Council and they were "aware of Pakistan's viewpoint".