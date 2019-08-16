DAWN.COM

PM Imran takes Trump into confidence ahead of UNSC meeting on Kashmir

Dawn.comUpdated August 16, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump. — White House Flickr/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan, ahead of the United Nations Security Council meeting on Indian-occupied Kashmir, had a telephonic conversation on Friday with US President Donald Trump to brief him about Pakistan's stance on the issue.

"The prime minister conveyed Pakistan's position to him [President Trump] and took him into confidence," said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a video statement broadcast on television moments before the meeting went underway.

"Pakistan, like always, is committed to the peace process. The role we have played is for the betterment of the region and the steps we have taken are for the mutual benefit of Pakistan and Afghanistan and for peace and stability. We will continue to take such steps," he said.

He said that direct contact had been established with four out of five permanent members of the Security Council and they are aware of Pakistan's viewpoint.

The UNSC, for the first time in 50 years, is holding an exclusive meeting on Kashmir.

The Security Council is holding the consultative meeting in New York to discuss Pakistan's request to debate on India's act of abolishing the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The closed door meeting, which commenced at about 7pm (Pakistan time), will decide how to proceed further on the issue.

The UN political department will brief the council on the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi had written a letter to the president of the Security Council seeking a meeting of the highest world body after India abolished Article 370 and Article 35A of its constitution, depriving occupied Kashmir of a special status. Later, China supported Pakistan's request for holding the meeting.

Pakistan and India are not attending the meeting because neither of them is a member of the Security Council.

Besides five permanent members — the United States, China, Britain, France, and Russia —10 non-permanent members, Belgium, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa are participating in the meeting.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi said, “We hope the security council discussion will be guided by the statement of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who has voiced concern over the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

The meeting has been called by China on Pakistan’s request to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. The meeting may decide to issue a statement or can possibly suggest calling an emergency session of the Security Council.

Comments (17)

Angry Pitbull
Aug 16, 2019 07:50pm

It's just a consultation meeting no resolution will be finalized in this meeting

Recommend 0
Jay
Aug 16, 2019 07:51pm

This will not change anything. Its a closed door meting and an unofficial one.

Recommend 0
Wake up to Truth
Aug 16, 2019 07:52pm

Great. Now that Trump is on board Pak is bound to win!

Recommend 0
Umair
Aug 16, 2019 07:55pm

Great initiative by Pakistan

Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 16, 2019 08:00pm

Does not matter. If one of them vetoes then the whole thing just goes south.

Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 16, 2019 08:07pm

So back to square one for IK

Recommend 0
SATT
Aug 16, 2019 08:12pm

Once again he met Trump and feeling happy.

Recommend 0
Sansviews
Aug 16, 2019 08:17pm

It's over, Russia said it is bilateral issue

Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 16, 2019 08:24pm

Really?

Recommend 0
Jk
Aug 16, 2019 08:25pm

Nothing will come out of UNSC. It is just a talking group.

Recommend 0
Jaleel
Aug 16, 2019 08:25pm

Good luck

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Aug 16, 2019 08:30pm

Well done PM Khan

Recommend 0
Peace
Aug 16, 2019 08:33pm

And UNSC will say and do what ?

Recommend 0
eugene
Aug 16, 2019 08:37pm

well lets see

Recommend 0
Dave
Aug 16, 2019 08:39pm

Good for you , then

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Aug 16, 2019 08:39pm

We know how that worked out last time.

Recommend 0
Arvind
Aug 16, 2019 09:15pm

But what Pak gain

Recommend 0

