India's statement regarding ‘no first use’ policy on nuclear weapons is irresponsible: foreign minister

ReutersUpdated August 16, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday termed the Indian defence ministry's statement on a possible change in its 'no first use' policy of nuclear weapons as "shocking and irresponsible" .

The foreign minister said that following the issuance of the statement, the Foreign Office held deliberations and formed a position on the matter.

He then proceeded to read out a response by the Foreign Office, which he said he was doing so that "no verbal statement of his own can be misconstrued".

"The substance and timing of the Indian defence minister's statement is highly unfortunate and reflective of India's irresponsible and belligerent behaviour. It further exposes the pretense of their no firs-use policy to which we have never accorded any credence," he said.

"'No first use' pledge is non verfiable and cannot be taken at first value. Especially when development of offensive capabilities and force postures belie such claims.

"Pakistan has always proposed measures relating to nuclear restraint in South Asia and has eschewed measures that are offensive in nature. Pakistan will continue to maintain a credible minimum deterrence posture," he said in conclusion.

Earlier in the day, India had announced that despite the fact it has stuck to its commitment of 'no first use' of nuclear weapons, the future policy will depend on the situation, which analysts said introduced a level of ambiguity in a core national security doctrine.

India had declared itself a nuclear power after conducting underground tests in 1998 and Pakistan responded with its own tests shortly afterwards. Since then, nuclear experts say the rivals have been developing nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them.

In a visit to Pokhran in western India, the site of the nuclear tests, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to late former prime minister and revered leader of the ruling Hindu nationalists, Atal Behari Vajpayee, for making India into a nuclear power.

“Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji's firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of No First Use.

“India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.” At the time of the tests, India said it needed a deterrent against nuclear-armed China but it has also long been concerned about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.

Comments aimed at Pakistan?

Shekhar Gupta, a political commentator and defence expert, said the government appeared to have an open mind on the issue of 'no first use' of nuclear arms and the comments could be aimed at Pakistan, which has said previously it needed to develop small nuclear weapons to deter a sudden attack by India.

“Rajnath Singh is measured and not given to loose talk or bluster. He isn't signalling a shift, but an open mind on the NFU (No First Use) inherited from Vajpayees Nuclear Doctrine,” he said on Twitter.

Tensions between the two countries have increased following India's move to revoke autonomy in the disputed region of Kashmir, the cause of two of their three wars. In February, Indian and Pakistani fighter jets clashed over the territory.

Vipin Narang, a nuclear affairs expert at MIT in the United States, said that Singh's comments were a sign the policy on 'no first use' could change in the future.

“Make no mistake: this is by far the highest official statement from the Raksha Mantri's (Defence Minister) mouth directly that India may not be forever bound by No First Use,” Narang said on Twitter.

VM
Aug 16, 2019 05:41pm

A very good decision, considering the neighbors.

Recommend 0
BK
Aug 16, 2019 05:49pm

When China and Pakistan have no such 'No first Use' policy, no wonder India has scrapped it.

Recommend 0
Janata Darbar
Aug 16, 2019 05:50pm

Earlier same thing Pakistan used to say now it's their turn.

Recommend 0
David P Savage
Aug 16, 2019 05:51pm

Ambiguity is good strategic policy.

Recommend 0
Sarav
Aug 16, 2019 05:51pm

A very powerful statement indeed. Has lots of hidden possibilities.

Recommend 0
Angry Pitbull
Aug 16, 2019 05:59pm

Offensive Defence

Recommend 0
Rehan
Aug 16, 2019 06:02pm

Oh India will be rethinking a lot more in days to come.

Recommend 0
Shivering khan
Aug 16, 2019 06:03pm

Good decision

Recommend 0
Babu
Aug 16, 2019 06:04pm

Rules are for peace times, every thing is fair in love and war.

Recommend 0
Haramullah
Aug 16, 2019 06:04pm

Very good, there should be offensive defence policy against aggressive enemy.

Recommend 0
NaNa
Aug 16, 2019 06:05pm

People don't understand consequences

Recommend 0
Dave
Aug 16, 2019 06:05pm

Good to prevent wars

Recommend 0
MALI
Aug 16, 2019 06:08pm

More good news!

Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 16, 2019 06:18pm

Correct decision. This is required to stop terror.

Recommend 0
hameed
Aug 16, 2019 06:22pm

first use or not first use.. an exchange can happen in a matter of mins from each side of the country.. World would forget where was the trigger was pulled first because it would inhilate millions of lives on both side of the border. No one would care about who started it first.... We need educated people to think logically...

Recommend 0
kashmiri man
Aug 16, 2019 06:22pm

well said.

Recommend 0
chisti
Aug 16, 2019 06:28pm

good decision

Recommend 0
Neil
Aug 16, 2019 06:28pm

This is BJP Government not Congress Government.

Recommend 0
Syam Sunder
Aug 16, 2019 06:31pm

Naturally. Decisions will be changed according to the situation.

Recommend 0
YODA
Aug 16, 2019 06:33pm

At least India has no first use policy, what about its neighbors?

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 16, 2019 06:35pm

What nervousness. The more they want to say, the more the world finds out what they are made of.

Recommend 0
Saravjeet Singh
Aug 16, 2019 06:36pm

Wise decision.

Recommend 0
Dev Anand
Aug 16, 2019 06:36pm

Yes.. Offence is the first line of defence..

Recommend 0
Sachin soni
Aug 16, 2019 06:38pm

It's good as neither pakistan nor china has any such policy.

Recommend 0
Najma Hisham
Aug 16, 2019 06:40pm

amazingly irresponsible statement, but then again what do you expect from a politician.

Recommend 0
India First
Aug 16, 2019 06:41pm

It’s “either use it or lose it....” so policy should be flexible like rajnath said. It should depend on the situation.

Recommend 0
Prof. Panda
Aug 16, 2019 06:45pm

Sane voices in India must give BJP a reality check. They are leading the region to destruction in the name of Nationalism. No sane person can talk about using nuclear weapons first.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Aug 16, 2019 06:45pm

What would they gain by doing so? would any body be alive to witness all this....!

Recommend 0
Truth Believer
Aug 16, 2019 06:50pm

That is great, the rule should be equal for either countries. How can one threatens to use and others can't use first?

Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Aug 16, 2019 06:51pm

Who cares.. first or 2nd, everyone loses

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Aug 16, 2019 06:51pm

A very serious signal from India that the nuclear first-strike option is always on the table. A dangerous and troublesome escalation of toxic rhetoric...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Aug 16, 2019 06:52pm

A rather non-committal statement by a minister who seems to have no idea about the contents of his job description..

Recommend 0
Ajay
Aug 16, 2019 07:20pm

@Fawad bhai, agree with you.

Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Aug 16, 2019 07:21pm

Let us hope that calm and sanity prevails in South Asia. Neither India nor Pakistan need a nuclear war. This capability should not be treated lightly.

Recommend 0
JAYHIND
Aug 16, 2019 07:36pm

Correction being done.

Recommend 0
Sandy
Aug 16, 2019 07:38pm

@Truth Believer, what about Pakistan...????

Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 16, 2019 07:43pm

India always talks about Nuclear War.It does not want to discuss the main Issue Kashmir which has been the cause of wars between the two Nations.It has no plans of living like a good neighbour of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Aug 16, 2019 07:44pm

@Najma Hisham, but then Pakistan doesnot have a no first use policy. So what do you want to term your country?

Recommend 0
Ravi Kini
Aug 16, 2019 07:44pm

Restraint fromrom both sides is the need of the hour.

Recommend 0
DKM
Aug 16, 2019 07:59pm

@Prof. Panda, please explain your theory to Pakistan

Recommend 0
Khangul
Aug 16, 2019 08:18pm

So what! Let them think not once but time and again.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Aug 16, 2019 08:24pm

Gud decision by Indian govt.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Aug 16, 2019 08:27pm

Reckless; provocative; and unnecessary rhetoric...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Aug 16, 2019 08:27pm

Reckless; provocative; and unnecessary rhetoric...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Aug 16, 2019 08:28pm

@Rehan, ofcourse, do u have any objection?

Recommend 0
Rajput
Aug 16, 2019 08:35pm

I believe this statement is more aligned towards China.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Aug 16, 2019 08:38pm

@Fawad bhai, but surely one will win and other will be wiped off

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Aug 16, 2019 08:39pm

We do not believe in India's commitment to " No First Use Of Nuclear Weapon" anyway. India has no credibility now.

Recommend 0
Simba
Aug 16, 2019 08:46pm

Who is going to check who fired first? It will be a disaster for both the countries. In fact whole South east asia.

Recommend 0

