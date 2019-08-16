India's statement regarding ‘no first use’ policy on nuclear weapons is irresponsible: foreign minister
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday termed the Indian defence ministry's statement on a possible change in its 'no first use' policy of nuclear weapons as "shocking and irresponsible" .
The foreign minister said that following the issuance of the statement, the Foreign Office held deliberations and formed a position on the matter.
He then proceeded to read out a response by the Foreign Office, which he said he was doing so that "no verbal statement of his own can be misconstrued".
"The substance and timing of the Indian defence minister's statement is highly unfortunate and reflective of India's irresponsible and belligerent behaviour. It further exposes the pretense of their no firs-use policy to which we have never accorded any credence," he said.
"'No first use' pledge is non verfiable and cannot be taken at first value. Especially when development of offensive capabilities and force postures belie such claims.
"Pakistan has always proposed measures relating to nuclear restraint in South Asia and has eschewed measures that are offensive in nature. Pakistan will continue to maintain a credible minimum deterrence posture," he said in conclusion.
Earlier in the day, India had announced that despite the fact it has stuck to its commitment of 'no first use' of nuclear weapons, the future policy will depend on the situation, which analysts said introduced a level of ambiguity in a core national security doctrine.
India had declared itself a nuclear power after conducting underground tests in 1998 and Pakistan responded with its own tests shortly afterwards. Since then, nuclear experts say the rivals have been developing nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them.
In a visit to Pokhran in western India, the site of the nuclear tests, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to late former prime minister and revered leader of the ruling Hindu nationalists, Atal Behari Vajpayee, for making India into a nuclear power.
“Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji's firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of No First Use.
“India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.” At the time of the tests, India said it needed a deterrent against nuclear-armed China but it has also long been concerned about Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.
Comments aimed at Pakistan?
Shekhar Gupta, a political commentator and defence expert, said the government appeared to have an open mind on the issue of 'no first use' of nuclear arms and the comments could be aimed at Pakistan, which has said previously it needed to develop small nuclear weapons to deter a sudden attack by India.
“Rajnath Singh is measured and not given to loose talk or bluster. He isn't signalling a shift, but an open mind on the NFU (No First Use) inherited from Vajpayees Nuclear Doctrine,” he said on Twitter.
Tensions between the two countries have increased following India's move to revoke autonomy in the disputed region of Kashmir, the cause of two of their three wars. In February, Indian and Pakistani fighter jets clashed over the territory.
Vipin Narang, a nuclear affairs expert at MIT in the United States, said that Singh's comments were a sign the policy on 'no first use' could change in the future.
“Make no mistake: this is by far the highest official statement from the Raksha Mantri's (Defence Minister) mouth directly that India may not be forever bound by No First Use,” Narang said on Twitter.
A very good decision, considering the neighbors.
When China and Pakistan have no such 'No first Use' policy, no wonder India has scrapped it.
Earlier same thing Pakistan used to say now it's their turn.
Ambiguity is good strategic policy.
A very powerful statement indeed. Has lots of hidden possibilities.
Offensive Defence
Oh India will be rethinking a lot more in days to come.
Good decision
Rules are for peace times, every thing is fair in love and war.
Very good, there should be offensive defence policy against aggressive enemy.
People don't understand consequences
Good to prevent wars
More good news!
Correct decision. This is required to stop terror.
first use or not first use.. an exchange can happen in a matter of mins from each side of the country.. World would forget where was the trigger was pulled first because it would inhilate millions of lives on both side of the border. No one would care about who started it first.... We need educated people to think logically...
well said.
good decision
This is BJP Government not Congress Government.
Naturally. Decisions will be changed according to the situation.
At least India has no first use policy, what about its neighbors?
What nervousness. The more they want to say, the more the world finds out what they are made of.
Wise decision.
Yes.. Offence is the first line of defence..
It's good as neither pakistan nor china has any such policy.
amazingly irresponsible statement, but then again what do you expect from a politician.
It’s “either use it or lose it....” so policy should be flexible like rajnath said. It should depend on the situation.
Sane voices in India must give BJP a reality check. They are leading the region to destruction in the name of Nationalism. No sane person can talk about using nuclear weapons first.
What would they gain by doing so? would any body be alive to witness all this....!
That is great, the rule should be equal for either countries. How can one threatens to use and others can't use first?
Who cares.. first or 2nd, everyone loses
A very serious signal from India that the nuclear first-strike option is always on the table. A dangerous and troublesome escalation of toxic rhetoric...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
A rather non-committal statement by a minister who seems to have no idea about the contents of his job description..
@Fawad bhai, agree with you.
Let us hope that calm and sanity prevails in South Asia. Neither India nor Pakistan need a nuclear war. This capability should not be treated lightly.
Correction being done.
@Truth Believer, what about Pakistan...????
India always talks about Nuclear War.It does not want to discuss the main Issue Kashmir which has been the cause of wars between the two Nations.It has no plans of living like a good neighbour of Pakistan.
@Najma Hisham, but then Pakistan doesnot have a no first use policy. So what do you want to term your country?
Restraint fromrom both sides is the need of the hour.
@Prof. Panda, please explain your theory to Pakistan
So what! Let them think not once but time and again.
Gud decision by Indian govt.
Reckless; provocative; and unnecessary rhetoric...
Reckless; provocative; and unnecessary rhetoric...
@Rehan, ofcourse, do u have any objection?
I believe this statement is more aligned towards China.
@Fawad bhai, but surely one will win and other will be wiped off
We do not believe in India's commitment to " No First Use Of Nuclear Weapon" anyway. India has no credibility now.
Who is going to check who fired first? It will be a disaster for both the countries. In fact whole South east asia.