Couple arrested in Rawalpindi on charges of kidnapping, raping and filming female student

Rawalpindi police have arrested a married couple on the suspicion of kidnapping, raping and filming a female student of the Allama Iqbal Open University, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana said on Friday.

Rana said that the City police station had filed a first information report (FIR) against the suspects on August 3 after the student approached the police with her complaint.

According to the victim, she was kidnapped from outside Gordon College — where she had gone to attend a workshop — by a woman who pretended to be a fellow student.

According to the FIR, the woman had said that her 'brother' was coming to pick her up and offered the victim a lift. After a few minutes, a man arrived in a grey car and the woman pushed the victim inside the vehicle and put a knife to her throat to silence her.

The complainant said that her kidnappers took her to a house in Rawalpindi's Gulistan Colony where the man raped her while the woman took pictures and recorded videos. The alleged perpetrators threatened the victim of dire consequences if she decided to approach authorities. According to the FIR, the man dropped her at Tipu Road at night.

The Rawalpindi CPO told DawnNewsTV on Friday that the suspects were later found to be not siblings, but a married couple.

He stated that the two had also admitted to have kidnapped, raped and filmed about 45 other women. They had also admitted to have sold the videos and photos to an international porn website, Rana said. He added that the police had recovered multiple photos and videos of other victims as well.

The man had further revealed to police that he had kidnapped several girls of ages 8-12 with the help of his wife and subjected them to the same treatment. He admitted that they had sold the children's videos to an international website.

Rana said that he had directed police officers to identify the victims in the videos and pictures, and lodge a separate case for each incident.

Speaking of developments in the registered case, Rana said that the police had recovered evidence from the crime scene and sent it for forensic examination. The woman has been sent to Adiala jail on judicial remand while the man is in police custody on physical remand.