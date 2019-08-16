4 killed, 20 injured in blast at seminary in Quetta's Kuchlak area

At least four people have been killed after a loud explosion rocked a madressah located in Kuchlak area on the outskirts of Quetta, DawnNewsTV reported, quoting police.

More than 20 people have been wounded in the blast, which took place after Friday prayers. They have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The imam of the mosque connected to the seminary, located 25km from the city of Quetta, was killed in the explosion, police said.

“The blast was carried out through a timed device that was planted under the wooden chair of the prayer leader,” said Quetta police chief Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

“The death toll could increase as some of the victims were seriously injured,” Shafqat Janjua, a police official, told Reuters.

TV footage showed the blast caused extensive damage to the walls and ceiling of the seminary.

This is the fourth explosion that has taken place in Quetta over the past four weeks. On July 23, at least three people were killed and 18 were injured in a bomb attack in Quetta's Eastern Bypass area.

On July 30, another attack took place near a police station in which five people were killed and 30 people were injured. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for that blast.

Last week, an explosion in Quetta's Mission Road area killed one person and injured 10 others.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.