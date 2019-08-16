DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 killed, over 20 injured in blast at seminary in Quetta's Kuchlak area

Syed Ali Shah | ReutersUpdated August 16, 2019

Email

A view of the damaged madressah following the blast in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the damaged madressah following the blast in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV

At least four people were killed after a loud explosion rocked a madressah located in Kuchlak area on the outskirts of Quetta, police said.

Twenty-two others were also wounded in the blast that took place after Friday prayers, Inspector General of Balochistan Police Mohsin Hassan Butt said. They were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The imam of the mosque inside the seminary, located 25km from the city of Quetta, was killed in the explosion, IG Butt told DawnNewsTV.

“The blast was carried out through a timed device that was planted under the wooden chair of the prayer leader,” said Quetta police chief Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

“The death toll could increase as some of the victims were seriously injured,” Shafqat Janjua, a police official, told Reuters.

TV footage showed the blast caused extensive damage to the walls and ceiling of the seminary.

This is the fourth explosion that has taken place in Quetta over the past four weeks. On July 23, a blast had occurred in the Eastern Bypass area which left four people dead and 32 injured.

On July 30, another attack took place near a police station in which five people were killed and 30 others were injured. The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for that blast.

Last week, a man belonging to the Shia Hazara community was killed and 13 others wounded in a bomb explosion in a shoe market near Quetta's busy Meezan Chowk.

The Balochistan cabinet had last month vowed to bring terrorists and their facilitators to justice and said that such attacks could not weaken the determination of the government against terrorists and their masters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MOZ
Aug 16, 2019 03:50pm

RIP, trying to divert the attention from Kashmir cause.

Recommend 0
Click
Aug 16, 2019 04:32pm

Innocent citizens getting killed due to countries policies.

Recommend 0
RAGHUNATH
Aug 16, 2019 04:47pm

R I P....................................................

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Aug 16, 2019 05:03pm

What is going on, where is the government.

Recommend 0
Sanc
Aug 16, 2019 05:28pm

Sad. This should be discussed at UN

Recommend 0
Hyder Ali
Aug 16, 2019 05:29pm

Deep condolences.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 16, 2019

An economic plan?

THE State Bank governor, Reza Baqir, used the occasion of a flag-hoisting ceremony on Aug 14 to try and breathe a...
Updated August 16, 2019

Internet shutdowns

Despotic governments indeed have much to fear from the internet.
August 16, 2019

Yemeni infighting

THE conflict in Yemen has often been described as a confrontation between the Iran-backed Houthis, and the...
Updated August 15, 2019

A world in denial

The world must act now to allay the injustice against the Kashmiri people.
August 15, 2019

Monsoon devastation

DESPITE repeated warnings of their arrival and expected intensity, the monsoon rains that swept through Karachi and...
Ranjit Singh’s statue
August 15, 2019

Ranjit Singh’s statue

IT was a shocking act. Two men, one faking a walking disability and the other pretending to help his companion,...