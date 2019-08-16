DAWN.COM

Israel to allow US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to visit family in West Bank

ReutersAugust 16, 2019

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib listens to a comment from a constituent during a Town Hall style meeting in Inkster, Michigan, US on August 15. — Reuters
Israel will allow US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib to visit her family in the occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds, the interior ministry said on Friday, after barring an official visit under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would not allow Tlaib and congresswoman Ilhan Omar, both Democrats, to make a planned trip to Israel.

Read: Israel bars visit by two US congresswomen

Tlaib and Omar have voiced support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement over Israel's policies toward Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Under Israeli law, BDS backers can be denied entry to Israel.

However, Netanyahu said that if Tlaib submitted a request to visit family on humanitarian grounds, Israel would consider it as long as she promised not to promote a boycott against Israel.

Tlaib sent a letter to Israel's Ministry of Interior on Thursday requesting permission "to visit relatives, and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s", adding that it "could be my last opportunity to see her".

"I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit," Tlaib wrote in the request, which was circulated by the Ynet website and other Israeli media.

Israel's interior ministry said in a statement it "decided on Friday to approve the entry of US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for a humanitarian visit to her 90-year-old grandmother".

T. M. Reddy
Aug 16, 2019 03:20pm

So, what happened to the other Congresswoman? Trouble shooter?

Recommend 0

