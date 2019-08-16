India opposing holding of UNSC meeting: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that India was opposing the holding of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Describing the UN Security Council meeting scheduled to be held on Friday (today) as a big success of Pakistan at the diplomatic front, he said the situation had caused utmost panic to India.

“India is protesting against convening of the UNSC meeting; however a big segment of society is realising the oppressive approach of Narendra Modi against Kashmiris in the form of genocide,” the minister said while talking to Dawn.

He said India had approached members of the UN Security Council, telling them that there was no need to hold a special meeting of the council on the issue as Kashmir was its internal matter.

In reply to a question about the opposition’s claim that the government had not completed its homework before going to the UN, the minister said he and the foreign secretary had contacted the members of the Security Council and apprised them that India had unilaterally changed the status of Kashmir and Pakistan wanted to resolve the issue through dialogue, otherwise the world could face consequences of a war between Pakistan and India.

Qureshi urges opposition parties not to do politics on Kashmir issues

“The issue of Kashmir has been taken up by the UN Security Council after decades and I request the opposition not to do politics on Kashmir as it will harm the struggle of innocent Kashmiris who have been facing unprecedented tyranny and aggression of Indian armed forces in the valley,” he added.

When asked about the opposition’s demand that the minister should place before parliament the letter he had sent to the UN Security Council, Mr Qureshi said: “I am ready to present it in parliament and to anyone who wants to get it.”

He said the racist policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were becoming a grave threat to the peace and security of South Asia.

The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Friday to take up Pakistan’s request for the 15-member body to deal with the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir arising out of New Delhi’s decision to abolish the special status of the disputed region.

Pakistan had called for the Security Council meeting on Monday when Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi delivered a letter to the Security Council president from Foreign Minister Qureshi.

The minister said Pakistan was in favour of a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute and would forcefully present and fight its case at the UNSC.

He said India had turned the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir into a prison with complete blackout of communication.

The foreign minister said Muslims were looking towards the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to come forward and support the innocent people of Kashmir.

He said the people across Pakistan were standing by the armed forces to support the Kashmir cause.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2019