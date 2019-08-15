3 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces: ISPR
Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in firing by Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday.
In a tweet from his official account, Ghafoor said that the Pakistan armed forces, in a counter-attack, had killed five Indian soldiers and injured several others while bunkers were also damaged.
"Intermittent exchange of fire continues," he wrote.
He revealed that the Indian army had increased firing along the LoC as part of "efforts to divert attention from [the] precarious situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir".
The Pakistani soldiers who lost their lives include Naik Tanveer, Lance Naik Taimoor and Sepoy Ramzan.
The firing offensive from Indian forces comes on Aug 15, India's independence day. Pakistan is observing the day as Black Day in order to protest against the ongoing Indian atrocities, blatant human rights violations and imposition of curfew in occupied Kashmir. The protest by Pakistan follows New Delhi's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special autonomy.
Comments (12)
Poor soldiers on both sides getting killed.
Rest in peace. Hope this madness from both sides ends
No indian soldiers died .indian army confirms it. Anyway poor soldiers and their families suffer both side
RIP my brothers nation salutes you.
No causality on Indian side
Rip
RIP
Rip
Poor soldiers kill
Stop this killing, it will not solve any issues, both the sides showing might at the expense of innocent human life, this is senseless killing, if have guts fight in the diplomatic arena.
No casualties in India side
@Dr.Sadaf, I agree with you. Both sides must stop this killings of poor men in uniform. Both are displaying their ugliness.