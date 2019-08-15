DAWN.COM

August 15, 2019

Thousands protest in Britain for Kashmir outside Indian High Commission

Reuters | Dawn.com | Atika RehmanAugust 15, 2019

Demonstrators protest against the scrapping of the special constitutional status in Kashmir by the Indian government, outside the Indian High Commission in London, Britain, on Thursday. — Reuters
Thousands of people, many waving Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, protested outside the Indian High Commission in London on Thursday in support of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

India's decision to revoke special status for the portion of Kashmir it occupies, along with a communications blackout and curbs on movement, caused fury in Pakistan, which cut trade and transport links and expelled India's envoy in retaliation.

In London, protesters carried banners saying “Kashmir is Burning”, “Free Kashmir” and “Modi: Make Tea Not War”, according to a Reuters reporter.

Police were keeping a small counter-demonstration apart from the main protest.

Ahead of the scheduled time for 1pm (London time), hundreds had already gathered on the right side of the building. Pro-Pakistan activists from London made speeches calling out Indian aggression and demanding freedom for Kashmir.

Scores of Pakistanis were seen gathered at the venue with their families, sporting black bands and the Pakistani flag. — Photo by Atika Rehman
Activists and speakers from local Kashmir councils also spoke out, demanding that India end the occupation of Kashmir. Furthermore, a sizeable number of Sikh supporters holding Khalistan banners have lent their support to Pakistan.

On the other side, Indian supporters chanted pro India slogans.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an Independence Day speech on Thursday that spotlighted his decision to remove the special rights of Kashmir among the bold moves of his second term.

Many of the London protesters had come to the capital from other English cities on specially chartered buses.

“We want to show our solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers,” said Amin Tahir, a British pensioner of Kashmiri origin who came from Birmingham on one of the coaches.

“Since 1947 Kashmir has been struggling to be free from India. Now Modi has changed the law by force to stop Kashmir's autonomy,” he said.

