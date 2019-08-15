DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pemra bans broadcast of ads featuring Indian characters, talent

Dawn.comUpdated August 15, 2019

Email

Pemra's decision to ban ads with Indian talent comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. — AFP/File
Pemra's decision to ban ads with Indian talent comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has prohibited the broadcast of advertisements produced in India or featuring Indian actors and characters, it emerged on Thursday.

In a communiqué sent to all of its television and radio licensees, dated August 14, the authority recalled that it withdrew the permission for airing Indian channels and content on the directions of the Supreme Court in October last year.

"However, it has been observed that advertisements of various products of multinationals which are either produced in India or carrying Indian characters/talents [are] being aired on electronic media," said the letter shared on Pemra's official Twitter account.

The letter noted that the government had announced to celebrate this year's Independence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris in the wake of escalation in tensions between the two countries over the Kashmir issue.

However, the airing at the same time of advertisements produced in India and carrying Indian talent on Pakistani media was tantamount to "negating the state policy", the authority said.

It also observed that the appearance of Indian characters on Pakistani TV screens "aggravates miseries of Pakistanis who are perturbed over Indian atrocities on Kashmiri brethren".

In view of the above, Pemra banned the broadcast of all advertisements featuring Indian talent with immediate effect by invoking Section 27(a) of the Pemra Ordinance 2002. The products whose advertisements were particularly targeted by the authority include: Dettol soap, Surf Excel powder, Pantene shampoo, Head & Shoulders shampoo, Lifebuoy shampoo, Fogg body spray, Sunsilk shampoo, Knorr noodles, Sufi, Fair & Lovely face wash, and Safeguard soap.

According to the letter, the ban on the airing of the Indian ads will remain in place till the time the advertisements are replaced by those produced in Pakistan and featuring Pakistan actors and talent.

Pemra warned that legal action will be initiated against the broadcasters in case of non-compliance.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AXH
Aug 15, 2019 05:01pm

Good step.

Recommend 0
dr Kashif Habib
Aug 15, 2019 05:06pm

great this is a great change... never observe before... pemra should also ban tv set system operated from India..

Recommend 0
Vijeth
Aug 15, 2019 05:11pm

Who is at loss?? Indians don't care

Recommend 0
Imran Malik
Aug 15, 2019 05:15pm

A long awaited dream is fulfilled and it was a demand made by Pakistani producers, directors and ads production houses.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Arresting LNG

Arresting LNG

Khurram Husain
Then the government changed again, and those who had successfully closed the LNG deal found it was their turn to face

Editorial

Updated August 15, 2019

A world in denial

The world must act now to allay the injustice against the Kashmiri people.
August 15, 2019

Monsoon devastation

DESPITE repeated warnings of their arrival and expected intensity, the monsoon rains that swept through Karachi and...
Ranjit Singh’s statue
August 15, 2019

Ranjit Singh’s statue

IT was a shocking act. Two men, one faking a walking disability and the other pretending to help his companion,...
August 14, 2019

The road ahead

Pakistan faces colossal challenges in the domestic and foreign policy realms.
August 14, 2019

Media in IHK

THERE could not be two more starkly opposed media environments. Indian news outlets that parrot the government line...
August 14, 2019

Tax returns

THE fact that more than 2.5m people have filed tax returns for the last fiscal year is indeed a good sign that the...