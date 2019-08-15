DAWN.COM

UNSC to hold session on occupied Kashmir on Friday: Radio Pakistan

Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui | ReutersAugust 15, 2019

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he had written a letter to the UNSC president, asking the latter to convene an emergency meeting of the council to discuss India’s "illegal actions" that also "violate UN resolutions on Kashmir". — Reuters/File
The United Nations Security Council will hold a session to discuss the occupied Kashmir dispute on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Quoting diplomatic sources, Radio Pakistan on Thursday reported that the Kashmir dispute would be discussed under the agenda item 'Pakistan-India question'.

"This is a big success for Kashmir and Pakistan. The debate is happening after many decades," the report added.

The same was confirmed in a report by Geo News, which quoted UNSC president Joanna Wronecka as saying: "The UNSC will discuss the Jammu and Kashmir situation behind closed doors most likely on August 16."

The UNSC president, in response to a question, was quoted as saying that the session will "most probably" be on Friday as the UNSC would not operate on Thursday.

Radio Pakistan reported that the last time occupied Kashmir found a reference in the UNSC was the UN Security Council Resolution 1172 in 1998 after Pakistan had conducted nuclear tests. They added that it was the first time in decades that the matter was being mentioned under the 'India Pakistan question'.

Earlier, Pakistan drew the attention of the UNSC presidency to the grave threat to peace and security in South Asia after India annexed occupied Kashmir and called for summoning an emergency meeting of the council to discuss the rapidly aggravating situation.

Read: Pakistan seeks emergency UNSC meet on Kashmir

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he had written a letter to the UNSC president, asking the latter to convene an emergency meeting of the council to discuss India’s "illegal actions" that also "violate UN resolutions on Kashmir".

Following the news of the UNSC session being convened, while speaking to PTV, Qureshi hailed it as a "big diplomatic success" for Pakistan.

On Wednesday, China also backed Pakistan's request for the international body to discuss India's move and asked the UNSC to meet behind closed doors on Thursday or Friday, diplomats said.

However, France responded to the request by proposing that the council discuss the issue in a less formal manner — known as "any other business" — next week, diplomats said. Reuters reported that it would be up to Poland, president of the council for August, to mediate an agreed time and format among the 15 members.

Read: PM questions world's silence on IoK, warns of severe repercussions in case of ethnic cleansing of Muslims

Meanwhile, August 15, which is also India's Independence Day, is being observed as a black day across Pakistan to protest the brutalities and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

In a post shared on Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again questioned the international community's silence on Indian-occupied Kashmir and warned that should ethnic cleansing of Muslims take place in the region, there would be severe repercussions in the Muslim world.

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

Dev Anand
Aug 15, 2019 12:01pm

Wht a joke..

Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Aug 15, 2019 12:09pm

Let it happen first.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 15, 2019 12:10pm

First victory for Pakistan, asking UNO to hold a special session on unconditionally revoking Indian articles 370 and 35A on Kashmir. In my view, this is the first step towards Modi's downfall and exposing Kashmir issue through his evil policies and atrocities that previous Indian governments delibreately kept a low profile to avoid world exposure. (The original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani - expressing impartial views for over 3 years).

Recommend 0
Hajira Aslam
Aug 15, 2019 12:10pm

Great Achievement for Pakistan!Hopefully,this time UNSC will come up proper plan

Recommend 0
Vyoom
Aug 15, 2019 12:24pm

All the best Pakistan from India

Recommend 0
Essaki
Aug 15, 2019 12:55pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, keep dreaming

Recommend 0

