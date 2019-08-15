DAWN.COM

PM questions world's silence on IoK, warns of severe repercussions in case of ethnic cleansing of Muslims

Dawn.comAugust 15, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses Azad Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, in Muzaffarabad, on Wednesday. — AP
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday once again questioned the international community's silence on Indian-occupied Kashmir and warned that should ethnic cleansing of Muslims take place in the region, there would be severe repercussions in the Muslim world.

The premier's message came as the curfew and communications blackout imposed by New Delhi in occupied Kashmir entered its 12th day. Thursday (August 15) is also India's Independence Day, which is being observed as a black day across Pakistan to protest the brutalities and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

"In IoK, 12 days of curfew, presence of extra troops in an already heavily militarised occupied territory, sending in of RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] goons, complete communication blackout — with the example of Modi's earlier ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat," wrote the premier on his Twitter account, the display picture of which was a plain black image.

"Will [the] world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IoK?" he asked. "I want to warn the international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world, setting off radicalisation and cycles of violence."

The decision to mark India’s independence day as black day was taken at the National Security Commit­tee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran, last week in the wake of the Indian move to revoke Art­icle 370 that gave occupied Kashmir an autonomous status and to split the held Valley into two territories.

Pakistan has strongly condemned India’s move to annex occupied Kashmir and the imposition of an unprecedented security lockdown in the area.

A day earlier, the premier celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiris on the Indian-ocucpied side. In a speech in its legislative assembly, he had warned India against any attack on AJK to divert attention from its human rights violations in the Himalayan region.

“Since the Kashmiris are equally battle-hardened and they also do not fear death, Modi should not harbour any illusion,” he said. “You [India] can no more keep the valiant Kashmiris enslaved.”

The prime minister drew parallels between Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party and India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organisation RSS.

Raising concerns about India's lockdown in occupied Kashmir, he said: "We are all fearful about what we will find out once the curfew is lifted in occupied Kashmir. What are they attempting to do?

The prime minister, during his addressm twice pledged to take up the responsibility of raising voice of the Kashmiris at every forum of the world: “I will be the ambassador of your cause across the globe.”

Kashmir Unrest
World

Fastrack
Aug 15, 2019 11:01am

Clearly the only 'world leader' of the moment in the true sense amongst a hoard of right wing zealots.

