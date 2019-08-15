DAWN.COM



Sanjrani’s brother made aide to Balochistan CM

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated August 15, 2019

Ejaz Sanjrani, the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani (pictured), has been appointed special assistant to the chief minister of Balochistan with immediate effect. — DawnNewsTV/File
QUETTA: Ejaz Sanjrani, the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, has been appointed special assistant to the chief minister of Balochistan with immediate effect.

Sadiq Sanjrani recently survived a move launched by the combined opposition to unseat him in the upper house of parliament.

The appointment of Mr Ejaz was announced through an official notification issued here on Wednesday, a closed holiday. It said that ‘in exercise of the powers conferred by the rule 6(3) of the Balochistan Government Rules of Business , 2012, the Chief Minister Balochistan has been pleased to appoint Mr Ejaz Sanjrani as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Balochistan with immediate effect and until further orders’.

Interestingly, Mr Ejaz was also special assistant to the CM in the PML-N coalition government headed by Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2019

