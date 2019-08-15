In pictures: Kashmir in focus as Pakistanis celebrate 72nd Independence Day

There were celebrations, slogans and prayers as the Pakistani nation on Wednesday observed its 72nd Independence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris in light of India's move to annex occupied Kashmir.
The government had made the decision to dedicate August 14 this year to Kashmiris two days after occupied Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its autonomous status by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India.
The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals, while special prayers were said for the peace and prosperity of the country and for the people of occupied Kashmir.
Jubilant citizens took out rallies across the country carrying national and Azad Jammu and Kashmir flags. They chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan (Kashmir will become Pakistan).
Header image: A man from the Hindu community waves the national flag with others, during a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day in Peshawar. — Reuters
