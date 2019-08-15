In pictures: Kashmir in focus as Pakistanis celebrate 72nd Independence Day

Jubilant citizens take out rallies across the country carrying national and Azad Jammu and Kashmir flags.

There were celebrations, slogans and prayers as the Pakistani nation on Wednesday observed its 72nd Independence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris in light of India's move to annex occupied Kashmir.

The government had made the decision to dedicate August 14 this year to Kashmiris two days after occupied Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its autonomous status by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals, while special prayers were said for the peace and prosperity of the country and for the people of occupied Kashmir.

Jubilant citizens took out rallies across the country carrying national and Azad Jammu and Kashmir flags. They chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan (Kashmir will become Pakistan).

People take part in Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on Wednesday. — AFP

Girls hold a national flag in front of the mausoleum of founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

Pakistan Rangers (wearing black) and Indian Border Security Force personnel (wearing brown) take part in daily beating of the retreat ceremony at the Wagah border on Wednesday. — AFP

Youths gesture on a modified three-wheel vehicle during Independence Day celebrations in Peshawar. — AFP

Police with the Special Security Unit (SSU) personnel march in front of the Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi. — AFP

A man waves an AJK flag as he takes part in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi. — AFP

Children wave national flags from a car as they take part in Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad.— AFP

Women shout anti-Indian slogans as they take part in Independence Day celebrations in Karachi. — AFP

People take to the streets during Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on Wednesday. — AFP

A young girl looks on from an auto-rickshaw as she takes part in Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad. — AFP

Women take a selfie during their visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. — AP

Pakistani Rangers and Indian Border Security Force personnel take part in the flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah border. — AFP

People take part in Independence Day celebrations in Quetta on August 14. — AFP

A man rides a motorbike with a national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Peshawar. — AFP

Header image: A man from the Hindu community waves the national flag with others, during a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day in Peshawar. — Reuters