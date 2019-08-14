PM Imran arrives in Muzaffarad ahead of AJK assembly address

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Muzaffarabad on Wednesday to address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, as part of the government's decision to observe Independence Day this year in solidarity with Kashmiris.

Upon arrival in Muzaffarabad, the premier was received by AJK's President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. He received a guard of honour at the welcome ceremony.

PM Imran receives a guard of honour in Muzzafarabad. — PTI Official Twitter

According to Radio Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran will address a special session of the assembly presided over by Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir.

Additionally, the premier is expected to meet the AJK chapter leaders for the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto arrived separately in the AJK capital on Sunday night to celebrate Eidul Azha as a show of support to the Kashmiri people.

Read: Qureshi, Bilawal spend Eidul Azha in AJK to show solidarity with Kashmiri people

The decision to dedicate Independence Day to the Kashmiris and their "just struggle for their right of self-determination" was made during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, two days after occupied Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its autonomous status by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India.

It was also decided that August 15, India's day of independence, will be observed as Black Day in protest against the ongoing Indian atrocities, blatant human rights violations and imposition of curfew in occupied Kashmir.