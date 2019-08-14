DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

President Alvi says Pakistan will continue to stand with Kashmiris

Dawn.comUpdated August 14, 2019

Email

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing an Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
President Dr Arif Alvi addressing an Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

As Pakistan observes Independence Day as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight their plight, President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has always stood with Kashmiris and would continue to do so.

President Dr Arif Alvi at an Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
President Dr Arif Alvi at an Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

While addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony at the convention centre in Islamabad, President Alvi, who was the guest of honour, said that today the world was watching how the people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brothers.

"We will not leave them alone at any step," the president said adding: "Kashmiris are our [people]. We think of their pain as our pain."

"We have remained with them, we are with them today and will continue to do so."

Various political leaders including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan were in attendance.

Mashaal Malik, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, also addressed the event during which she shared a poem she wrote about the freedom struggle of people under Indian occupation in Kashmir.

According to Radio Pakistan, flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

The day dawned with the usual official functions and ceremonies ─ a 31-gun salute in the capital and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals, as well as a major event in Islamabad in which top government functionaries and armed forces' officials took part.

The changing of guards at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
The changing of guards at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile, a change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

According to Radio Pakistan, a "smartly turned out contingent of the cadets of the Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the guards' duties," adding that Commodore Irfan Taj of the Pakistan Navy was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Muzaffarabad today where he will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.

Read: PM Imran to visit Muzaffarabad as nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on August 14

The provincial and district governments, as well as educational institutions and art councils, have planned a series of events in connection with Independence Day. Federal and provincial governments also illuminated important national buildings and monuments.

The government has unveiled a special logo "Kashmir banega Pakistan (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan)" lettered in red to go along with the theme of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Earlier, in a message for Independence Day, President Alvi said that the Indian government’s unilateral move to end the special status of occupied Kashmir was a despicable conspiracy and blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions and the Simla Agreement.

The Indian government should realise that with the use of state aggression and absurd measures, the movement for freedom in occupied Kashmir could not be suppressed, he added.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
logical Opinion
Aug 14, 2019 10:00am

Good luck

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Aug 14, 2019 10:02am

Admirable position to take...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Baiju
Aug 14, 2019 10:12am

Happy independence Day to my Pak brothers

Recommend 0
Gordon runner
Aug 14, 2019 10:20am

Ok thank you Pakistan

Recommend 0
An Indian
Aug 14, 2019 10:29am

Happy independence day dear Pakistan. Lets hope for everlasting peace, prosperity and happiness.

Recommend 0
balakrishnan
Aug 14, 2019 10:48am

Happy Independence day, Pakistan

Recommend 0
Shaukat
Aug 14, 2019 11:03am

@An Indian, They will find peace only when they fiddle with Kashmir issue....

Recommend 0
Maratha Warrior
Aug 14, 2019 11:12am

Politics aside..a very Happy Independence day to Pakistani brothers and sisters.

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Aug 14, 2019 11:29am

Happy Independence day to all my Pakistani friends. Hope peace and prosperity will prevail.

Recommend 0
PRAVESH KUMAR TOMAR
Aug 14, 2019 11:33am

Happy Independence Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Rao
Aug 14, 2019 11:45am

Keep standing...good luck

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 14, 2019 01:36pm

Pakistan Zindabad and independent day Mubarak!

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Aug 14, 2019 01:57pm

No more talk on solidarity....if you are sincere, send money.....

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Aug 14, 2019 02:07pm

Whatever does he mean Our people ....?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 14, 2019

The road ahead

Pakistan faces colossal challenges in the domestic and foreign policy realms.
August 14, 2019

Media in IHK

THERE could not be two more starkly opposed media environments. Indian news outlets that parrot the government line...
August 14, 2019

Tax returns

THE fact that more than 2.5m people have filed tax returns for the last fiscal year is indeed a good sign that the...
State of the Muslim world
Updated August 11, 2019

State of the Muslim world

In these times of global tumult, there are many challenges confronting the followers of Islam.
August 11, 2019

Car tax

THERE are no marks for guessing who has the toughest job in Pakistan right now. Few would come close to competing...
August 11, 2019

Hide collection & offal

WITH the sacrifice of animals during Eidul Azha in Pakistan, legitimate questions arise about the hides and skins of...