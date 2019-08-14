Ibne Safi, Fehmida Riaz among 116 recipients of civil awards

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has allowed grant of civil awards to 116 citizens of Pakistan and foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

According to a handout issued by the cabinet secretariat, the president granted Hilal-i-Pakistan to four persons; Hilal-i-Shuja’at to one person; Hilal-i-Imtiaz to four; Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam to one; Sitara-i-Pakistan to three; Sitara-i-Shuja’at to six; Sitara-i-Imtiaz to 24; President’s Award of Price of Performance to 26; Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam to eight; Tamgha-i-Shuja’at to 11; Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to 27 and Tamgha-i-Khidmat to one person.

The president will confer these awards at a ceremony to be held on the next Pakistan Day i.e. March 23, 2020.

Hilal-i-Pakistan: Song Tao (China), Zhong Shan (China), Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE) and Sheila Jackson Lee (USA). They have been granted the highest civil award for their services to Pakistan.

Hilal-i-Shuja’at: Dr Abdul Qudous Shaikh Shaheed (Sindh, for gallantry).

Hilal-i-Imtiaz: Zhao Baige (China, for services to Pakistan), Khaliq Dad Khan (Punjab, for electronics), retired Major Azam Suleman Khan (Punjab, for public service/national security) and Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali (Punjab, for public service).

Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam: US Senator Lindsey Graham (for services to Pakistan).

Sitara-i-Pakistan: Syeeda Hussain Warsi (UK), Geng Ying (China) and Bakhtibek Shabarbayev (Kazakhstan).

Sitara-i-Shuja’at: Malik Khadin Shaheed (South Waziristan), Malik Fazal Ur Rehman Shaheed (South Waziristan), Malik Gul Shamad Khan alias Matorkey Shaheed (North Waziristan), Mian Shah Jehan Shaheed (KP), Malik Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed (Bajaur Agency) and Dr Mazhar Ul Haq Kakakhel (KP).

Sitara-i-Imtiaz: Dr Shahzad Nasim (Singapore, services to Pakistan), Dr Zaid Ahmed Al-Muhaisen (Jordan, services to Pakistan), Prof Javed Iqbal (Punjab, services to Pakistan), Dr Asif Mahmood (USA, services to Pakistan), Najeeb Ullah Ghauri (USA, services to Pakistan), Dr Pavel Bem (Czech Republic, services to Pakistan), Dr Selamic Kilic (Turkey, services to Pakistan), Dr Berislav Gaso (Croatia, services to Pakistan), Zia Aftab (Punjab, electronics engineering), Safdar Moavia (Punjab, mechanical engineering), Rehan Majid (Sindh, mechanical/aerospace engineering), Dr Rizwan Hussain (Punjab, chemistry), Abdul Qayyum (Punjab, mechanical engineering), Muhammad Ilyas (Punjab, mining engineering), Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti (Punjab, physics, nano-science & nanotechnology), Prof Dr Ayub Sabir (KP, education), Dr Kamran Vasfy (academic distinction in the field of medicine), late Asrar Ahmad (Ibne Safi) (Sindh, literature), Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani (Sindh, public service), Allama Razi Jafar Haqvi (Sindh, public service), Muhammad Javed Afridi (KP, public service), Ahmedullah (highest taxpayer), Rehan Hassan (highest taxpayer) and retired Justice Nasira Iqbal (public service).

Pride of Performance: Syed Farman Hussain (KP, chemistry), Muhammad Haroon (KP, mining engineering), Muhammad Farooq (Punjab, physics), Dr Liaqat Ali (Punjab, nuclear engineering), Dr Shabana Waseem (Punjab, chemistry), Nisar Hussain Chughtai (Punjab, chemical engineering), Dr Muhammad Hammad Asghar (Punjab, physics), Jawaid Ahmad Siddiqui (Sindh, electronics engineering), Mirza Rizwan Baig (Punjab, physics), Dr Sara Qaiser (Punjab, chemistry), Javed Ahmed (Punjab, mechanical engineering), Tahir Mahmood Hayat (Punjab, civil engineering), Naseem Akhtar (Punjab, embroidered complete Quran), Dr Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi (Sindh, music), Fazal Abbas Jutt (Punjab, singing), Ghulam Abbas (Punjab, music), Waris Baig (Punjab, singing), Saien Zahoor Ahmed (Punjab, singing), Raheela Khanam alias Deeba Khanam (Punjab, acting), Dr Musarrat Hassan (Punjab, painting), Ustad Khursheed Hussain (Sindh, tabla nawaz), Ustad Abu Muhammad Qawwal (Sindh, qawwali), Ghulam Mohiuddin (Punjab, acting), Sahir Ali Bagga (singing), late Hassan Sadpara (Gilgit-Baltistan, mountaineer) and Master Ayub (public service).

Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam: Lee Rhiannon (Australia), Karin Zoeter (Belgium), Yasmin Qureshi (UK), Rehman Chishti (UK), Ali Sahin (Turkey), Muhammad Balta (Turkey), Lord Qurban Hussain (UK), and Abdulla Saeed Al-Ghfeli (UAE).

Tamgha-i-Shuja’at: Shah Gul Hayat (Gilgit-Baltistan), Muhammad Zakriya (Gilgit-Baltistan), Muhammad Asif Bhatti (Punjab), Zahid Ullah (Punjab), Muhammad Naveed Akhtar (Punjab), Amjad Hussain (Punjab), Rana Tariq Mahmood Chohan (Punjab), Salah Ahmed (Balochistan), Ahmed Raza (Punjab), Saqib Hassan (Sindh) and Muhammad Tahir (KP).

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz: Khalid Mehboob (Punjab, services to Pakistan), Prof Dr Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Sayed (Egypt, services to Pakistan), Dr Faeza Imtiaz (Punjab, chemistry), Dr Muhammad Farooq Zafar (Punjab, metallurgy), Mohsin Ali (KP, mechanical engineering), Sajid Mahmood (Islamabad, metallurgy), Muhammad Farooq Mirza (Punjab, mechanical engineering), retired Lt Col Syed Taqi Ahmed (Punjab), Dr Shahnaz Perveen (Sindh, chemistry), Yousaf Saleem (academic distinction), Rizwan Beg (fashion designer), Naeem Pasha (KP, architect/painting), Faqeero (Sindh, sculpture), Kaeiser Beg (Punjab, mosaic work), Syed Zabeeb Masood Shah (Punjab, na’at khwani), Sanam Marvi (Sindh, music), late Fehmida Riaz (literature/poetry), Malik Fida-ur-Rehman (Punjab, journalism), late Muhammad Usman (public service), late Fariha Razak (Sindh, public service), Sabeen Shah (Sindh, public service), Khalid Mahmood (Punjab, public service), Ijaz Ahmad (Punjab, public service), Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi (Balochistan, education), Muhammad Akhtar Chaudhry (AJK, public service), Dr M. Salah-ud-Din Mengal (Balochistan, social service) and Kamran Lashari (public service).

Tamgha-i-Khidmat: Dr Marian Jane Morrison (UK, services to Pakistan).

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2019