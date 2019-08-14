DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ibne Safi, Fehmida Riaz among 116 recipients of civil awards

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 14, 2019

Email

President Arif Alvi has allowed grant of civil awards to 116 citizens of Pakistan and foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields. — DawnNewsTV/File
President Arif Alvi has allowed grant of civil awards to 116 citizens of Pakistan and foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has allowed grant of civil awards to 116 citizens of Pakistan and foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

According to a handout issued by the cabinet secretariat, the president granted Hilal-i-Pakistan to four persons; Hilal-i-Shuja’at to one person; Hilal-i-Imtiaz to four; Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam to one; Sitara-i-Pakistan to three; Sitara-i-Shuja’at to six; Sitara-i-Imtiaz to 24; President’s Award of Price of Performance to 26; Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam to eight; Tamgha-i-Shuja’at to 11; Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to 27 and Tamgha-i-Khidmat to one person.

The president will confer these awards at a ceremony to be held on the next Pakistan Day i.e. March 23, 2020.

Hilal-i-Pakistan: Song Tao (China), Zhong Shan (China), Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (UAE) and Sheila Jackson Lee (USA). They have been granted the highest civil award for their services to Pakistan.

Hilal-i-Shuja’at: Dr Abdul Qudous Shaikh Shaheed (Sindh, for gallantry).

Hilal-i-Imtiaz: Zhao Baige (China, for services to Pakistan), Khaliq Dad Khan (Punjab, for electronics), retired Major Azam Suleman Khan (Punjab, for public service/national security) and Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali (Punjab, for public service).

Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam: US Senator Lindsey Graham (for services to Pakistan).

Sitara-i-Pakistan: Syeeda Hussain Warsi (UK), Geng Ying (China) and Bakhtibek Shabarbayev (Kazakhstan).

Sitara-i-Shuja’at: Malik Khadin Shaheed (South Waziristan), Malik Fazal Ur Rehman Shaheed (South Waziristan), Malik Gul Shamad Khan alias Matorkey Shaheed (North Waziristan), Mian Shah Jehan Shaheed (KP), Malik Muhammad Ayaz Shaheed (Bajaur Agency) and Dr Mazhar Ul Haq Kakakhel (KP).

Sitara-i-Imtiaz: Dr Shahzad Nasim (Singapore, services to Pakistan), Dr Zaid Ahmed Al-Muhaisen (Jordan, services to Pakistan), Prof Javed Iqbal (Punjab, services to Pakistan), Dr Asif Mahmood (USA, services to Pakistan), Najeeb Ullah Ghauri (USA, services to Pakistan), Dr Pavel Bem (Czech Republic, services to Pakistan), Dr Selamic Kilic (Turkey, services to Pakistan), Dr Berislav Gaso (Croatia, services to Pakistan), Zia Aftab (Punjab, electronics engineering), Safdar Moavia (Punjab, mechanical engineering), Rehan Majid (Sindh, mechanical/aerospace engineering), Dr Rizwan Hussain (Punjab, chemistry), Abdul Qayyum (Punjab, mechanical engineering), Muhammad Ilyas (Punjab, mining engineering), Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti (Punjab, physics, nano-science & nanotechnology), Prof Dr Ayub Sabir (KP, education), Dr Kamran Vasfy (academic distinction in the field of medicine), late Asrar Ahmad (Ibne Safi) (Sindh, literature), Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani (Sindh, public service), Allama Razi Jafar Haqvi (Sindh, public service), Muhammad Javed Afridi (KP, public service), Ahmedullah (highest taxpayer), Rehan Hassan (highest taxpayer) and retired Justice Nasira Iqbal (public service).

Pride of Performance: Syed Farman Hussain (KP, chemistry), Muhammad Haroon (KP, mining engineering), Muhammad Farooq (Punjab, physics), Dr Liaqat Ali (Punjab, nuclear engineering), Dr Shabana Waseem (Punjab, chemistry), Nisar Hussain Chughtai (Punjab, chemical engineering), Dr Muhammad Hammad Asghar (Punjab, physics), Jawaid Ahmad Siddiqui (Sindh, electronics engineering), Mirza Rizwan Baig (Punjab, physics), Dr Sara Qaiser (Punjab, chemistry), Javed Ahmed (Punjab, mechanical engineering), Tahir Mahmood Hayat (Punjab, civil engineering), Naseem Akhtar (Punjab, embroidered complete Quran), Dr Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi (Sindh, music), Fazal Abbas Jutt (Punjab, singing), Ghulam Abbas (Punjab, music), Waris Baig (Punjab, singing), Saien Zahoor Ahmed (Punjab, singing), Raheela Khanam alias Deeba Khanam (Punjab, acting), Dr Musarrat Hassan (Punjab, painting), Ustad Khursheed Hussain (Sindh, tabla nawaz), Ustad Abu Muhammad Qawwal (Sindh, qawwali), Ghulam Mohiuddin (Punjab, acting), Sahir Ali Bagga (singing), late Hassan Sadpara (Gilgit-Baltistan, mountaineer) and Master Ayub (public service).

Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam: Lee Rhiannon (Australia), Karin Zoeter (Belgium), Yasmin Qureshi (UK), Rehman Chishti (UK), Ali Sahin (Turkey), Muhammad Balta (Turkey), Lord Qurban Hussain (UK), and Abdulla Saeed Al-Ghfeli (UAE).

Tamgha-i-Shuja’at: Shah Gul Hayat (Gilgit-Baltistan), Muhammad Zakriya (Gilgit-Baltistan), Muhammad Asif Bhatti (Punjab), Zahid Ullah (Punjab), Muhammad Naveed Akhtar (Punjab), Amjad Hussain (Punjab), Rana Tariq Mahmood Chohan (Punjab), Salah Ahmed (Balochistan), Ahmed Raza (Punjab), Saqib Hassan (Sindh) and Muhammad Tahir (KP).

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz: Khalid Mehboob (Punjab, services to Pakistan), Prof Dr Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Sayed (Egypt, services to Pakistan), Dr Faeza Imtiaz (Punjab, chemistry), Dr Muhammad Farooq Zafar (Punjab, metallurgy), Mohsin Ali (KP, mechanical engineering), Sajid Mahmood (Islamabad, metallurgy), Muhammad Farooq Mirza (Punjab, mechanical engineering), retired Lt Col Syed Taqi Ahmed (Punjab), Dr Shahnaz Perveen (Sindh, chemistry), Yousaf Saleem (academic distinction), Rizwan Beg (fashion designer), Naeem Pasha (KP, architect/painting), Faqeero (Sindh, sculpture), Kaeiser Beg (Punjab, mosaic work), Syed Zabeeb Masood Shah (Punjab, na’at khwani), Sanam Marvi (Sindh, music), late Fehmida Riaz (literature/poetry), Malik Fida-ur-Rehman (Punjab, journalism), late Muhammad Usman (public service), late Fariha Razak (Sindh, public service), Sabeen Shah (Sindh, public service), Khalid Mahmood (Punjab, public service), Ijaz Ahmad (Punjab, public service), Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi (Balochistan, education), Muhammad Akhtar Chaudhry (AJK, public service), Dr M. Salah-ud-Din Mengal (Balochistan, social service) and Kamran Lashari (public service).

Tamgha-i-Khidmat: Dr Marian Jane Morrison (UK, services to Pakistan).

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AXH
Aug 14, 2019 08:03am

Glad to see my all time favorite fiction writer, Ibne Safi, getting a well deserving award. I always felt hat he was well ahead of his time. A genius writer.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 14, 2019

The road ahead

Pakistan faces colossal challenges in the domestic and foreign policy realms.
August 14, 2019

Media in IHK

THERE could not be two more starkly opposed media environments. Indian news outlets that parrot the government line...
August 14, 2019

Tax returns

THE fact that more than 2.5m people have filed tax returns for the last fiscal year is indeed a good sign that the...
State of the Muslim world
Updated August 11, 2019

State of the Muslim world

In these times of global tumult, there are many challenges confronting the followers of Islam.
August 11, 2019

Car tax

THERE are no marks for guessing who has the toughest job in Pakistan right now. Few would come close to competing...
August 11, 2019

Hide collection & offal

WITH the sacrifice of animals during Eidul Azha in Pakistan, legitimate questions arise about the hides and skins of...