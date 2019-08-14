Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed today

Islamabad: Flags of Azad Jammu and Kashmir flutter here on Tuesday.—Mohammad Asim / White Star

ISLAMABAD: Indepen­dence Day will be observed on Wednesday (today) as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express solidarity with Kashmiris and highlight their plight.

The government has unveiled a special logo “Kashmir banega Pakistan (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan)” lettered in red to go along with the theme of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The provincial and district governments, as well as educational institutions and art councils, have planned a series of events in connection with Independence Day. Federal and provincial governments also illuminated important national buildings and monuments.

In a message for Independence Day, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the Indian government’s unilateral move to end the especial status of India-held Kashmir was a despicable conspiracy and blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions and the Simla Agreement.

The Indian government should realise that with the use of state aggression and absurd measures, the movement for freedom in held Kashmir could not be suppressed, he added.

The president said the world was witnessing Pakistani nation’s support for the Kashmiri people and Pakistan would continue extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to them till they achieve their right to self-determination.

“We will not leave them alone at any stage. Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one. Our grief is common as their tears move our hearts. We were with them; we are standing with them and will continue to do so,” a press release quoted the president as saying.

Extending felicitations to the nation on Independence Day, the president stressed upon unity and harmony among its ranks to face challenges and issues confronted by the country.

He emphasised that all strata of society needed to work hard, irrespective of factional or individual interests, and called upon all to play their due part in the progress and development of the country.

President Alvi said “our forefathers” had given immense sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan and due to their untiring efforts Pakistan emerged as an independent country on Aug 14, 1947.

“No doubt, freedom is a huge blessing. Now the onus is upon us to present Pakistan as a highly reputable, progressive and prosperous country among the comity of nations, thus transforming Pakistan under the visions of its founding leaders Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Mohammad Iqbal.”

He also paid tribute to all the martyred people who had laid down their lives for safeguarding the freedom of the country.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2019