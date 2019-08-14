PML-N activist arrested, charged with sedition

MINGORA: A female leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was arrested on sedition charges, police said on Tuesday.

Swat police had detained Nasim Akhtar a few days ago for allegedly raising slogans against the Pakistan Army during a protest demonstration.

The police said the first information report (FIR) against her was registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against Pakistan), 124A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

“She raised slogans against the state institutions, including Pakistan Army, and was inciting others. Today, she was presented before a local court after initial investigations. The court sent her to Timergara prison on judicial remand,” said Falak Naz, a policeman at the Mingora police station.

Ms Akhtar is an active worker of the PML-N and participates in various social activities in the city. Recently, she organised a rally at Nishat Chowk in Mingora against the arrest of Maryam Nawaz.

PML-N leaders in Swat said they would take up Ms Akhtar’s case in courts.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2019