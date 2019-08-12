In pictures: Eidul Azha in all its colours across the globe

In Pakistan, the government has called for the festival to be observed in a simple manner to show support for Kashmiris.

Muslims across the world are observing Eidul Azha — the festival of sacrifice — to commemorate Prophet Ibraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. Many offered animal sacrifices. The festival also marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Makkah.

The day is observed with religious fervour and enthusiasm. People gather in mosques across the world to offer special prayers for the occasion.

While the festival is a time of celebration, in war-torn and troubled regions it was observed in a more solemn manner.

In Pakistan this year, the government has called for the festival to be observed in a “simple manner” to express solidarity with Kashmiris living in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

A woman offers pray during Eidul Azha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on Monday. — AFP

Muslim people offer Eidul Azha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

Muslim women take selfie pictures after offering Eidul Azha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

Muslim women exchange Eid greeting after offering Eidul Azha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

Indian Muslim devotees sit after offering prayers during Eidul Azha at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Monday. — AFP

Kashmiri youth react while listening during a gathering to celebrate Eid al-Adha in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) — AFP or licensors

A Kashmiri woman breaks down as she listens to narrating memories of celebrating Eid in the valley as Kashmiris living in New Delhi gather for a function to observe Eidul Azha. — AP

Award winner author Arundhati Roy, center, participates in a gathering of Kashmiri people residing in India.— AP

Arundhati Roy (C) takes food with Kashmiri youth during a gathering to celebrate Eidul Azha in New Delhi on August 12, 2019. — AFP

A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of the past Eid in the valley. — AP

A Kashmiri woman consoles another who broke down as Kashmiris living in New Delhi gather for a function to observe Eidul Azha. — AP

A Muslim girl offers an Eidul Azha prayer at a mosque in Chennai, India on Monday. — Reuters

A child looks on as people offer Eidul Azha prayers in Chennai, India. — AFP

An Indian policeman watches young Muslims greet each other after prayers at the Khairuddin Mosque in Amritsar. — AFP

Muslims offer prayers during the Eidul Azha festival in Colombo on Monday. — AFP

A young boy looks on during the Eidul Azha festival in Colombo on Monday. — AFP

Youths walk past a banner depicting a silhouette of fighters with assault rifles in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's eastern suburb of Sadr City. — AFP

A man shakes hands with a Shia cleric while at a mosque for Eidul Azha prayers, in the central Iraqi shrine city of Najaf south of the capital on Monday. — AFP

A girl rides on a swing in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's eastern suburb of Sadr City. — AFP

Palestinian children ride on a toy train overlooking the Mediterranean, while celebrating during the third day of Eidul Azha in the Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday. — AFP

Palestinians enjoy the day on the beach during the Eidul Azha festival in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday after Israel granted travel permits to West Bank Palestinians. — AP

A Turkish woman watches her husband with her children as he jumps into the Bosphorus during the Eidul Azha festival on Monday, in Istanbul. — AFP

A man dives into the Bosphorus during the festival of Eidul Azha on Monday, in Istanbul. — AFP

Syrian children sit in rides on the first day of Eidul Azha in the rebel-held city of Idlib in northwestern Syria. — AFP

Yemenis celebrate Eidul Azha in Aden on Monday, a few days after Southern Transitional Council's (STC) separatists seized the presidential palace and army camps. — AFP

South African Muslims gather to offer Eidul Azha prayers in an open field in Lenasia, 30km south of Johannesburg, on Monday. — AFP

People offer Eidul Azha prayers at Kashmiri Mosque in Kathmandu on Monday. — AFP