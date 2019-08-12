Colours of Eidul Azha across the world

The day is observed with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Muslims across the world are observing Eidul Azha — the festival of sacrifice — to commemorate Prophet Ibraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. Many offered animal sacrifices. The festival also marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Makkah.

The day is observed with religious fervour and enthusiasm. People gather in mosques across the world to offer special prayers for the occasion. This year, the government has called for the festival to be observed in a “simple manner” to express solidarity with Kashmiris living in India-occupied Kashmir.

A woman offers pray during Eidul Azha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on August 12, 2019. — AFP

Muslim people offer Eidul Azha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

Muslim women take selfie pictures after offering Eidul Azha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

Muslim women exchange Eid greeting after offering Eidul Azha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. — AFP

Kashmiri youth react while listening during a gathering to celebrate Eid al-Adha in New Delhi on August 12, 2019. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) — AFP or licensors

A Kashmiri woman breaks down as she listens to narrating memories of celebrating Eid in the valley as Kashmiris living in New Delhi gather for a function to observe Eidul Azha. — AP

Award winner author Arundhati Roy, center, participates in a gathering of Kashmiri people residing in India.— AP

Arundhati Roy (C) takes food with Kashmiri youth during a gathering to celebrate Eidul Azha in New Delhi on August 12, 2019. — AFP

Muslims offer prayers during the Eidul Azha festival in Colombo on August 12, 2019. — AFP

A Muslim girl offers an Eidul Azha prayer at a mosque in Chennai, India on August 12, 2019. — Reuters

Youths walk past a banner depicting a silhouette of fighters with assault rifles in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's eastern suburb of Sadr City. — AFP

A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of the past Eid in the valley. — AP

A Kashmiri woman consoles another who broke down as Kashmiris living in New Delhi gather for a function to observe Eidul Azha. — AP

A young boy looks on during the Eidul Azha festival in Colombo on August 12, 2019. — AFP

Indian Muslim devotees sit after offering prayers during Eidul Azha at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on August 12, 2019. — AFP

A child looks on as people offer Eidul Azha prayers in Chennai, India. — AFP

South African Muslims gather to offer Eidul Azha prayers in an open field in Lenasia, 30km south of Johannesburg, on August 12, 2019. — AFP

An Indian policeman watches young Muslims greet each other after prayers at the Khairuddin Mosque in Amritsar AFP

A man takes a selfie with a goat after Eidul Azha prayers at the Khairuddin Mosque in Amritsar on August 12, 2019. — AFP

A man shakes hands with a Shia cleric while at a mosque for Eidul Azha prayers, in the central Iraqi shrine city of Najaf south of the capital on August 12, 2019. — AFP

People offer Eidul Azha prayers at Kashmiri Mosque in Kathmandu on August 12, 2019. — AFP

Fulani displaced men cover their faces as they pray during the Eidul Azha in a refugee camp in Bamako on August 11, 2019. — AFP

Syrian children sit in rides on the first day of Eidul Azha in the rebel-held city of Idlib in northwestern Syria. — AFP

A girl rides on a swing in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's eastern suburb of Sadr City. — AFP