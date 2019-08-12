DAWN.COM

August 12, 2019

PM Imran says 'comprehensive package' is being drafted for Karachi to 'end decades of neglect'

August 12, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed PTI MNAs and MPAs in Karachi to stay in their constituencies over Eidul Azha. — Photo courtesy PM Imran's official Instagram account
A woman wades through floodwater along a street after heavy rain in Karachi, Pakistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that a "comprehensive package" for Karachi will be announced by the federal government in order to "end the decades of neglect and suffering of the people of this great metropolis".

In a tweet, the prime minister said that he had directed all Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs elected from Karachi to stay in their constituencies and provide assistance to residents on Eidul Azha and Independence Day.

"I have directed all MNAs/MPAs of Karachi to be in their constituencies throughout Eid and Independence Day holidays and provide all assistance to the people. The Federal Govt is drafting a comprehensive package to end the decades of neglect and suffering of the people of this great metropolis," he posted on his official Twitter account.

The tweet comes a day after at least 11 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi. Nine people died of electrocution, while two were killed in roof collapses in Qasbah Colony and Bhatta Village as the megalopolis experienced heavy monsoon showers for a second consecutive day.

Several people and vehicles were stuck on roads that were inundated with water while electricity supply was suspended in certain areas. Rangers were called upon to carry out a rescue operation in the city.

Though Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited rain affected areas and directed Karachi commissioner, city police and local body members to drain rain water and assist residents, the provincial government attracted severe criticism for failing to deal with the rain crisis despite prior warning.

In May this year, Prime Minister Imran had announced a Rs162 billion development package for Karachi, which included grants for 18 projects, which will be focused on priority areas like transportation and water provision.

