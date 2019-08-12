DAWN.COM

Faryal Talpur shifted to Adiala jail despite doctors' advice

Tahir Naseer | Nadir GuramaniUpdated August 12, 2019

"A woman is being taken from the hospital to jail at 12am; is this their justice?" asks an enraged Faryal Talpur. — Screengrab
PPP leader Faryal Talpur, who is named in a fake accounts case being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was shifted from Islamabad's Polyclinic Hospital to Adiala jail at midnight on Monday.

Earlier, Polyclinic Executive Director Dr Shuaib Khan had told Dawn that Talpur was recovering and might be discharged on Sunday after which she would be transferred to Adiala jail.

When NAB officials arrived at the hospital to take her away to jail, doctors at the hospital advised against her transfer and said she needed further cardiac treatment. Situation at the hospital grew tense as NAB officials insisted on shifting her to Adiala jail while doctors tried to prevent her transfer.

Talpur, who is the sister of PPP co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, lashed out at the anti-corruption watchdog when its officials carried her away to jail from Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad and termed their actions as "illegal".

"Don't they have wives and daughters?" a visibly enraged Talpur asked.

"What they are doing is illegal and God will ask them [about this]," she said. "A woman is being taken from the hospital to jail at 12am; is this their justice?"

The superintendent and staff of Adiala jail were present when Talpur was brought in in an ambulance amid strict security.

The PPP leader was arrested in June in connection with a case pertaining to alleged money laundering through fake accounts.

Talpur was brought to Polyclinic on Friday from NAB. The Islamabad chief commissioner declared her ward to be a ‘sub-jail’ and NAB officials and police were deployed in the ward and outside the hospital, respectively.

Talpur had been sent to jail on a judicial remand and was to be taken back to Adiala once after being discharged from the hospital.

SMI
Aug 12, 2019 12:44pm

Is she sick :|

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 12, 2019 12:59pm

These big criminal fishes deserve no mercy. Recovering the looted money should be the next step.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 12, 2019 01:02pm

Why these high profile corrupt politicians become ill when they are arrested and sent to jail? If you look the photograph of Faryal Talpur after being sent to jail, she looks ok and active - a real sick person's body impression and language shows his or her condition. All accused and prisioners should be treated same, no matter who they are and what is their social and political status in society. (The original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' commenting impartially for over 3 years).

Recommend 0
Naseem Arshad
Aug 12, 2019 01:09pm

She deserves the treatment, jail authorities extend to other prisoners.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Aug 12, 2019 01:18pm

A woman who is a crook.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 12, 2019 01:30pm

Unfortunately Faryal Talpur is not faking illness like the rest of them.

Recommend 0
khalid
Aug 12, 2019 03:02pm

The only three people you should blame are yourself, your brother and your nephew.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Aug 12, 2019 03:10pm

@SMI, EVERYONE becomes sick when NAB takes them into custody!

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 12, 2019 03:14pm

Who cares for the Fake sickness news of looters of the country. Keep them in jails till they realise the fake things does not help,them.

Recommend 0
Tahir A
Aug 12, 2019 03:21pm

Madam, you are now being treated as a commoner. Please get that registered in your head. No more Zardari protection.

Recommend 0

