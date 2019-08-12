Faryal Talpur shifted to Adiala jail despite doctors' advice
PPP leader Faryal Talpur, who is named in a fake accounts case being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was shifted from Islamabad's Polyclinic Hospital to Adiala jail at midnight on Monday.
Earlier, Polyclinic Executive Director Dr Shuaib Khan had told Dawn that Talpur was recovering and might be discharged on Sunday after which she would be transferred to Adiala jail.
When NAB officials arrived at the hospital to take her away to jail, doctors at the hospital advised against her transfer and said she needed further cardiac treatment. Situation at the hospital grew tense as NAB officials insisted on shifting her to Adiala jail while doctors tried to prevent her transfer.
Talpur, who is the sister of PPP co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, lashed out at the anti-corruption watchdog when its officials carried her away to jail from Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad and termed their actions as "illegal".
"Don't they have wives and daughters?" a visibly enraged Talpur asked.
"What they are doing is illegal and God will ask them [about this]," she said. "A woman is being taken from the hospital to jail at 12am; is this their justice?"
The superintendent and staff of Adiala jail were present when Talpur was brought in in an ambulance amid strict security.
The PPP leader was arrested in June in connection with a case pertaining to alleged money laundering through fake accounts.
Talpur was brought to Polyclinic on Friday from NAB. The Islamabad chief commissioner declared her ward to be a ‘sub-jail’ and NAB officials and police were deployed in the ward and outside the hospital, respectively.
Talpur had been sent to jail on a judicial remand and was to be taken back to Adiala once after being discharged from the hospital.
Comments (10)
