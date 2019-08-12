PM Imran, President Alvi stress upon importance of sacrifices for nation's growth in Eidul Azha messages

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on Monday issued special messages for the nation on the occasion of Eidul Azha, that is being celebrated across the country today, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both, the president and prime minister, stressed on the importance of sacrifices for the growth of the country. They further said that the "passion" to sacrifice for one's nation gives people strength to remain steadfast in the face of challenges.

In his message, President Alvi urged the people to "understand the hidden significance of selflessness and sacrifice" that is associated with Eidul Azha.

He further said: "There has always been the need to highlight the sublime desire of sacrifice, but in the present day, its importance had increased manifold."

The premier, in his message, reflected upon the "unprecedented obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and submission by Prophet Ismail (AS) to the will" of God. He said that both personalities set a "great example of sacrifice".

Muslims believe Prophet Ibrahim's faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son, the Prophet Ismail, and that the devil tried to talk Prophet Ibrahim (AS) out of submitting to God's will there. However, God stayed his hand, sparing his son.