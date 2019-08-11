Hyderabad submerged in water, darkness as monsoon spell continues

Most parts of Hyderabad remained plunged in darkness on Sunday after a power breakdown hit the city in the latest spell of monsoon rains.

All major sewerage facilities of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) remained without power supply till early Sunday morning, badly affecting disposal of rainwater.

The heavy downpour, that started Saturday night continued on Sunday morning intermittently.

The Met office has recorded 34mm of rainfall in Latifabad over 24 hours (8am Saturday to 8am Sunday) and 39mm in the city area.

An 11kv wire also fell in Saddar area on Saturday night.

Many parts of Qasimabad, including Phase-I and II; Sheedi Goth; Citizen Colony; Bhitai Town; Marvi Town; Gulistan-e-Sajjad, Unit-2 Latifabad area; Hali road; American quarters; Sabzi Mandi area; and Shah Makki road remained flooded with rainwater.

Civil administration officers from divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner to assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars are personally monitoring the rain situation in their respective areas.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has provided 10 dewatering pumps but they could not be operated in Qasimabad and other areas even after having been installed because the staff of the municipal committees of Qasimabad and Wasa lacked the skills necessary to operate them.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) spokesman claimed that the feeders had been shut for safety reasons at 6pm on Saturday to be gradually energised.

Contrary to the spokesman’s claims, most feeders that feed electric supply to sewerage facilities of Wasa remained without power supply till 2am. Moreover, Wasa commissioned generators which are unable to give the desired output to drain out rainwater.

Hyderabad railway station area was also badly affected as almost knee deep water had accumulated outside the station and railway tracks were submerged under rainwater.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide tents and mosquito nets to the people displaced due to heavy rains in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal.

He said he will declare calamity-hit areas after a damage assessment report from the respective district administrations.