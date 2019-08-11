DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hyderabad submerged in water, darkness as monsoon spell continues

Mohammad Hussain Khan | Imtiaz AliAugust 11, 2019

Email

Residents of Mehar Ali Colony Latifabad attempting to shift to a safe place on a handmade boat make their way through the stagnant water after heavy monsoon rain hit the city. — APP
Residents of Mehar Ali Colony Latifabad attempting to shift to a safe place on a handmade boat make their way through the stagnant water after heavy monsoon rain hit the city. — APP

Most parts of Hyderabad remained plunged in darkness on Sunday after a power breakdown hit the city in the latest spell of monsoon rains.

All major sewerage facilities of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) remained without power supply till early Sunday morning, badly affecting disposal of rainwater.

The heavy downpour, that started Saturday night continued on Sunday morning intermittently.

The Met office has recorded 34mm of rainfall in Latifabad over 24 hours (8am Saturday to 8am Sunday) and 39mm in the city area.

An 11kv wire also fell in Saddar area on Saturday night.

Many parts of Qasimabad, including Phase-I and II; Sheedi Goth; Citizen Colony; Bhitai Town; Marvi Town; Gulistan-e-Sajjad, Unit-2 Latifabad area; Hali road; American quarters; Sabzi Mandi area; and Shah Makki road remained flooded with rainwater.

Civil administration officers from divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner to assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars are personally monitoring the rain situation in their respective areas.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has provided 10 dewatering pumps but they could not be operated in Qasimabad and other areas even after having been installed because the staff of the municipal committees of Qasimabad and Wasa lacked the skills necessary to operate them.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) spokesman claimed that the feeders had been shut for safety reasons at 6pm on Saturday to be gradually energised.

Contrary to the spokesman’s claims, most feeders that feed electric supply to sewerage facilities of Wasa remained without power supply till 2am. Moreover, Wasa commissioned generators which are unable to give the desired output to drain out rainwater.

Hyderabad railway station area was also badly affected as almost knee deep water had accumulated outside the station and railway tracks were submerged under rainwater.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide tents and mosquito nets to the people displaced due to heavy rains in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal.

He said he will declare calamity-hit areas after a damage assessment report from the respective district administrations.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Aug 11, 2019 10:23pm

Cries, when there is no water and still cries when it is all around in plenty.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 11, 2019

State of the Muslim world

HAJ, the most important annual gathering of the world’s over 1bn Muslims, is of course a religious obligation. But...
August 11, 2019

Car tax

THERE are no marks for guessing who has the toughest job in Pakistan right now. Few would come close to competing...
August 11, 2019

Hide collection & offal

WITH the sacrifice of animals during Eidul Azha in Pakistan, legitimate questions arise about the hides and skins of...
Updated August 10, 2019

Maryam’s arrest  

MARYAM Nawaz’s arrest by NAB on Thursday has further raised political temperatures in the country. NAB contends...
August 10, 2019

Rejected degrees

THE response of the Ministry of National Health Services to reports of the recent sackings of several hundred ...
August 10, 2019

Pak-India trains stopped

IN a highly questionable move, the Samjhauta Express and Thar Express train services to India have been abruptly...