'Urban disaster': Karachiites decry govt mismanagement as rainwater transforms roads into rivers

"Could care less who is in power and who has been — you are all incompetent," says journalist Alia Chughtai.

As the current spell of monsoon rain in Karachi entered its second day on Sunday, Twitter was flooded with users protesting the scale of mismanagement in the city which saw rainwater turn roads into rivers.

Journalist Alia Chughtai sought to remind everyone that Karachi had always been "an urban disaster" no matter who had taken the reins of power in the city.

"Everything in Karachi has come to [a] standstill. It’s incredible how people will shout and scream on Twitter for a few days and [t]hen we go back to forgetting that Karachi is an urban disaster. Could care less who is in power and who has been — you are all incompetent," she wrote.

Journalist Mahim Maher shared an alarming video capturing the rescue of eight people stranded on the Korangi Causeway.

Aamna Isani, Editor of Instep magazine at The News demanded that the "usually super active" PPP leaders offer some explanation as to why the city was left to its own devices during the last few decades.

"I would like leaders of the PPP, usually super active on social media, to wake up and comment/explain WTF they’ve been doing for the last few decades to see Karachi crumble like this," she said.

In the midst of all the rage, Sadia Dada made it a point to thank the "brave comrades" who were out carrying rescue operations throughout the metropolis.

"My city weeps as #KarachiRains continue today. Thank you to our brave comrades who are out there to keep it moving. Stay safe everyone!" she wrote.

Another Twitter user Rabia, also terming the rain situation "an urban disaster", said that the problem lies in "romanticising" of the city due to which a blind eye is turned to the its problems.

"This is what happens when you push that romanticised narrative of Karachi being a chaotic yet promising place filled with adventures, etc. Please call a spade a spade. This isn't a city anymore. This is an urban disaster," she said.

As the storm continued to brew, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, seemed to be playing the blame game, drawing attention to the fact that drains cleared by the party continued to function properly and that the city was destroyed "over the past few decades".

"Nalas that we cleared over the past 5 days are flowing & there is no flooding around them. But the infrastructure of this great metropolis has been destroyed over the past few decades due to unplanned growth & construction. Rain therefore plays havoc yet again!" he said.

Mirza Moiz Baig, a lawyer by profession, also deplored the city's condition, attributing it to "an emasculated city government" not concerned with much more than "gimmicks and photo ops".

"Karachi isn't suffering due to the rain alone. It’s suffering due to an an inept Sindh govt, an emasculated city govt led by an unscrupulous mayor & MNAs focusing on gimmicks and photo ops instead of legislation to change the city’s administrative and financial status," he said.

Journalist Shayan Naveed shamed the ruling parties for blaming each other instead of bringing in a concrete plan to save the city.

"Sick to my stomach after seeing that video of the three boys electrocuted on Shahbaz, while PTI and PPP are busy (on twitter) blaming each other. I hate this place," she wrote.

Meanwhile, journalist Gibran Peshimam, shared this "lakeside" view from his inundated home in Karachi's Defence area.

“Lakeside” Khayaban-e-Shahbaz, Karachi. Well done DHA, a symbol of excellence. Has been the case for over a decade now, but they’re busy building more DHAs instead of fixing the current ones’ problems," he complained.