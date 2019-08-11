In pictures: What's happening in occupied Kashmir?

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been under curfew, with a complete communications blackout, for a week now.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been under indefinite curfew-like restrictions for seven consecutive days.

On Monday, India's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party stripped Kashmiris of the special autonomy they had for seven decades.

Ahead of the move, Indian pumped thousands of troops into the occupied territory, placed separatists as well as elected pro-Indian leaders under arrest, and imposed a total communications blackout in the valley.

Due to the communications shutdown, reporting and verification of events taking place in Kashmir is challenging, and many remain unaware of what the situation on the ground is.

Here, Dawn.com looks back at the last two days as the lockdown enters its second week.

August 9

Heavy deployment of Indian troops is visible in Srinagar, Kashmir's largest city. There is little news coverage from other cities, where the situation remains unclear.

Anti-India protests take place after Friday prayers in parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar and Jammu, and Indian security forces allegedly use teargas, pellet guns and live ammunition to quell the protests.

BBC is able to witness and record footage of a protest march in Soura, Srinagar, which ends in violence against the protesters. India has denied that the rally took place, but the BBC stands by its reporting.

There are few people out and about on the streets due to the ongoing curfew, and most businesses remain closed although Eidul Azha is just days away. According to the Associated Press, Indian authorities will bring in trucks of essential supplies for Eid.

Thousands of residents are still forced to stay indoors with shops and most healthcare providers closed. Internet and other communications remain cut off.

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard during curfew in Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir. ─ AP

Security personnel patrol along a street in Srinagar. ─ AFP

Security personnel stand guard on a street in Srinagar. ─ AFP

Indian paramilitary soldiers question a citizen on a motorcycle during curfew in Srinagar. ─ AP

A shepherd herds his sheep past Indian paramilitary soldiers patrolling a street in Srinagar. ─ AP

A Kashmiri livestock seller waits for customers as business remains spotty ahead of Eidul Azha with curfew in Srinagar. ─ AP

A Kashmiri waits for customers at his temporary shop during curfew in Srinagar. ─ AP

Kashmiris shout pro-freedom slogans during a protest in Srinagar under curfew. ─ AFP

Kashmiris chant slogans for freedom in Srinagar. ─ AFP

A Kashmiri youth wears a mask to hide his identity as he participates in an anti-India protest as Srinagar remains under curfew. ─ AP

Kashmiri women shout slogans as Indian policemen fire teargas and live ammunition in the air to stop a protest march against the Indian government in Srinagar under curfew. ─ AP

Kashmiris participate in a protest march in Srinagar. ─ AP

Kashmiris under curfew in Srinagar chant slogans at a protest demanding freedom from Indian occupation. ─ AFP

Kashmiri women participate in a protest march in Srinagar. ─ AP

Kashmiris shout slogans as Indian policemen fire teargas and live ammunition in the air to stop a protest march in Srinagar. ─ AP

Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest march held under curfew in Srinagar. ─ AP

A Kashmiri woman prays as she watches a protest march in Srinagar. ─ AP

Kashmiri women watch a protest march from the window of a mosque in Srinagar. ─ AP

Kashmiri take part in protest march after Friday prayers in Srinagar. ─ AP

Kashmiris shout slogans demanding freedom during a protest march in Srinagar. ─ AP

Kashmiris run for cover as Indian policemen chase them during a protest march in Srinagar. ─ AP

A youth is treated in a hospital after being injured during a protest in Srinagar. — AFP

A Kashmiri man cycles on a road dotted with bricks and stones during curfew in Srinagar. ─ AP

A woman and two children with their bikes cross a deserted street in Srinagar as the widespread restrictions on movement and a telecommunications blackout remain in place. ─ AFP

People sit outside a Muslim shrine on Friday as Srinagar remains under curfew. ─ AP

August 10

Kashmiris find out that a government official in Srinagar has two working mobile phones with an outside line. Desperate citizens from Srinagar and beyond line up to get two minutes of talk time with their loved ones under the watchful scrutiny of Indian officials.

Residents of different neighbourhoods find their property has been vandalised, allegedly by Indian paramilitary forces, following the protests that broke out on Friday.

Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress are taken into custody during a protest in Jammu. Angry citizens of Srinagar pelt stones sporadically at security personnel to register their protest against the Indian government.

More people are seen on the streets, mostly stocking up on food for themselves and their families.

Kashmiris crowd around an official to use a phone at a government office in Srinagar as all communications remain suspended by the Indian government amid lockdown. ─ Reuters

Kashmiri residents stand in a street in a neighbourhood where dozens of houses and vehicles were allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and the security forces in Srinagar under curfew. ─ Reuters

A Kashmiri woman looks out from a window of her house which was allegedly damaged by Indian security after clashes between protesters and the security forces during curfew in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

A woman stands next to a broken window of her house that was allegedly damaged by Indian security personnel after clashes between protesters and security forces during curfew in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

A window of a house which was allegedly damaged by Indian security personnel after clashes between protesters and the security forces in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

A Kashmiri man inspects his car which was allegedly damaged by Indian security forces after clashes between protesters and the security forces during curfew in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

Indian paramilitary soldiers prepare to close off a street with barbed wire in Srinagar. ─ AP

Indian security officers patrol a street in Srinagar. ─ AP

Security personnel patrol during curfew and lockdown in Srinagar. ─ AFP

Indian security personnel patrol Srinagar during a lockdown and curfew. ─ AFP

Two men ride a motorcycle as they carry packages of food during a lockdown and curfew in Srinagar. ─ AFP

A man sells food and vegetables on a boat at Dal Lake during a lockdown in Srinagar. ─ AFP

Kashmiris purchase food and vegetables during a lockdown in Srinagar. ─ AFP

Kashmiri women hold bags filled with essentials and walk past Indian paramilitary soldiers closing off a street in Srinagar. ─ AP

Kashmiri youth throw stones, a common mode of resistance in the occupied territory, at Indian security forces during curfew in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

Kashmiri residents throw stones at Indian security personnel during curfew in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

Police personnel detain activists of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress during a protest in Jammu against the Indian government and its move to strip Indian-occupied Kashmir of its autonomy. ─ AFP

Police personnel struggle to detain an activist of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress during a protest against the Indian government in Jammu. ─ AFP

Security personnel stand guard as a municipal worker pushes a handcart during curfew in Srinagar. ─ AFP

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar. ─ AP

An elderly Kashmiri man crosses a road as Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard in Srinagar ─ AP

August 11

Srinagar wears a deserted look a day before Eid. Although photographs show a smattering of pedestrians out and about, the city remains besieged by Indian security personnel, while curfew and a communications blackout remain in place.

India claims it has 'eased restrictions' for Kashmiris in the run-up to Eid. According to a magistrate, this means 250 ATMs and bank branches are operating for people to withdraw money ahead of the festival.

There has been no immediate independent confirmation of reports by authorities that people are visiting shopping areas for festival purchases as all communications and the internet remain cut off.

A Kashmiri woman walks past a bus used as a roadblock by Indian security personnel during curfew in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

Dogs rest on an empty street during curfew in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

A Kashmiri woman feeds pigeons on a street during curfew in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

Residents of Srinagar walk along a street under curfew. ─ Reuters

A Kashmiri boy walks past graffitied shutters of shops closed down during curfew in Srinagar. ─ Reuters

Jamia Masjid in Srinagar is seen locked during restrictions ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eidul Azha as Indian-occupied Kashmir remains under curfew for the 7th consecutive day. ─ Reuters

Header image: In this Associated Press photograph taken by Dar Yasin on August 9, a Kashmiri boy at a protest march in Srinagar holds a banner that reads 'Hum kya chahte, azadi' (What do we want ─ Freedom).