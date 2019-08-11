In pictures: What's happening in occupied Kashmir?

Here, Dawn.com looks back at the last two days as the lockdown enters its second week.
August 9
Heavy deployment of Indian troops is visible in Srinagar, Kashmir's largest city. There is little news coverage from other cities, where the situation remains unclear.
Anti-India protests take place after Friday prayers in parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar and Jammu, and Indian security forces allegedly use teargas, pellet guns and live ammunition to quell the protests.
There are few people out and about on the streets due to the ongoing curfew, and most businesses remain closed although Eidul Azha is just days away. According to the Associated Press, Indian authorities will bring in trucks of essential supplies for Eid.
Thousands of residents are still forced to stay indoors with shops and most healthcare providers closed. Internet and other communications remain cut off.
August 10
Kashmiris find out that a government official in Srinagar has two working mobile phones with an outside line. Desperate citizens from Srinagar and beyond line up to get two minutes of talk time with their loved ones under the watchful scrutiny of Indian officials.
Residents of different neighbourhoods find their property has been vandalised, allegedly by Indian paramilitary forces, following the protests that broke out on Friday.
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress are taken into custody during a protest in Jammu. Angry citizens of Srinagar pelt stones sporadically at security personnel to register their protest against the Indian government.
More people are seen on the streets, mostly stocking up on food for themselves and their families.
August 11
Srinagar wears a deserted look a day before Eid. Although photographs show a smattering of pedestrians out and about, the city remains besieged by Indian security personnel, while curfew and a communications blackout remain in place.
India claims it has 'eased restrictions' for Kashmiris in the run-up to Eid. According to a magistrate, this means 250 ATMs and bank branches are operating for people to withdraw money ahead of the festival.
There has been no immediate independent confirmation of reports by authorities that people are visiting shopping areas for festival purchases as all communications and the internet remain cut off.
Header image: In this Associated Press photograph taken by Dar Yasin on August 9, a Kashmiri boy at a protest march in Srinagar holds a banner that reads 'Hum kya chahte, azadi' (What do we want ─ Freedom).
