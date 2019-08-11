Death toll in Karachi rises to 11 as heavy monsoon rains cause 'critical situation'

At least 11 people, including a child, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi, police said on Sunday as the megalopolis experienced heavy monsoon showers for a second consecutive day.

Nine people died of electrocution, while two were killed in roof collapses in Qasbah Colony and Bhatta Village, Edhi sources and the Superintendent Police Korangi told DawnNewsTV. Seven animals were also killed in various rain-related incidents, sources said.

Read more: Cattle sellers worry about animals amid rainy weather

A rescue operation by Rangers is underway in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

The deluge caused an electricity breakdown in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's pumping stations, as a result of which the city could not be provided up to 250 million gallons of water.

Roads across the city are flooded with rainwater, while electricity supply is suspended in certain areas. A rescue operation conducted by the Rangers is currently underway.

CM Shah visits Malir River Causeway. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah spoke to the Karachi commissioner and other officials, including local body and KWSB personnel, directing them to begin drainage of rainwater from the streets as soon as the rain stops.

He also directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to ask police to help people in the city, particularly residents of low-lying areas and informal settlements (katchi abadis).

'Critical situation'

K-Electric, in a tweet, said that the rainfall had created a "critical situation in Karachi" and urged the city administration to declare a state of emergency.

In a series of tweets, the city's electricity provider said that low-lying areas such as Landhi, Ilyas Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Majid Colony Union Council 4, Shah Faisal, Malir Scheme 33, Rehri Goth and Korangi, which are prone to urban flooding, had been inundated with rainwater.

KE said that electricity supply to areas in a "state of urban flooding" had been suspended in the interest of public safety after it received reports of water accumulating around power installations and entering homes, posing a risk of electrocution.

K-Electric said that restoration efforts had also been hampered due to the challenging conditions and urged civic bodies to ensure drainage of water so that power could be restored.

A number of cities across the country have received rainfall as a monsoon system from India draws closer to Pakistan.

At least six people were killed and 14 others injured in various districts as heavy rains lashed swathes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overnight on Saturday, according to the PDMA.

At least 50 heads of cattle and hundreds of chickens also died due to the rain.

Sindh flood warning

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday flashed a flood warning in Sindh as the water level in key barrages continued rising, posing a danger to the lives of people and animals, as well as private and public property and infrastructure.

The water level in the Hub Dam rose by 2 feet on Sunday, reaching a total of 312 feet. According to Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) sources, the water level may rise 8 feet more, reaching 320 feet. The maximum capacity of the dam is 339 feet.

According to the sources, enough water has been stored to provide the people of Karachi and Hub with water for a year.

Forecast for Sunday, Monday

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Sunday, widespread rains/wind and thunderstorms (with isolated heavy rainfall) are expected in Hyderabad, Thatta, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Makran, Kalat divisions; in certain parts of Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir; and at isolated places in Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Lower Sindh (Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions), Makran and Kalat divisions.

Additionally, on Monday, widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Makran division, while at scattered places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded across the country

According to the PMD, the following amounts of rainfall were recorded across the country (all figures in millimetres):

Sindh: Karachi (Surjani 151, Gulshan-i-Hadeed 149, Jinnah AP 129, Faisal Base 121, Landhi 118, Model Observatory 112, Masroor Base 110, Nazimabad 109, Keamari 93, North Karachi 79); Thatta 142; Badin 93; Mirpurkhas; Tando Jam 81; Sakrand 38; Nagarparkar 37; Kalaoe 35; Shaheed Benazirabad 26; Mithi 24; Islamakot 20; Diplo 15; Chhor 13; Chachro 08; Hyderabad; Dadu 03; Rohri 02.

Punjab: Islamabad ( Golra 37, Bokra 29, Saidpur 24, ZP 21, AP 06); Bahawlpur (City 20, AP 07); Rawalpindi (Shamshabad 20); Khanpur 18; Chakwal 17; Murree 16; Layyah 13; Rahim Yar Khan 11; DG Khan; Gujrat 05; Kot Addu 03; Joharabad Okara 01.

KP: Tahktbhai 30; Malam Jabba 29; Saidu Sharif 23; Pattan; Kalam, Bannu, and Upper Dir 01.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 23; Bunji 15; Bagrote 10; Astore and Gilgit 08; Gupis 06; Chilas 04.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: Rawalakot 11; Garidupatta 08; Muzzafarabad ( City 06, AP 05).