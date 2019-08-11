Death toll in Karachi rises to 11 as heavy monsoon rains cause 'critical situation'
At least 11 people, including a child, lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi, police said on Sunday as the megalopolis experienced heavy monsoon showers for a second consecutive day.
Nine people died of electrocution, while two were killed in roof collapses in Qasbah Colony and Bhatta Village, Edhi sources and the Superintendent Police Korangi told DawnNewsTV. Seven animals were also killed in various rain-related incidents, sources said.
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, in a conversation with the media, criticised the provincial government and demanded that the city be declared "disaster-struck". He insisted that the metropolitan city needed proper infrastructure.
Akhtar said that due to rainwater accumulated on the roads sacrificing animals in the streets will not be safe on Eidul Azha tomorrow. He added that citizens could use the KMC slaughterhouse to sacrifice animals.
The deluge caused an electricity breakdown in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's pumping stations, as a result of which the city could not be provided up to 250 million gallons of water.
Roads across the city are flooded with rainwater, while electricity supply is suspended in certain areas. A rescue operation conducted by the Rangers is currently underway.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah spoke to the Karachi commissioner and other officials, including local body and KWSB personnel, directing them to begin drainage of rainwater from the streets as soon as the rain stops.
He also directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to ask police to help people in the city, particularly residents of low-lying areas and informal settlements (katchi abadis).
'Critical situation'
K-Electric, in a tweet, said that the rainfall had created a "critical situation in Karachi" and urged the city administration to declare a state of emergency.
In a series of tweets, the city's electricity provider said that low-lying areas such as Landhi, Ilyas Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Majid Colony Union Council 4, Shah Faisal, Malir Scheme 33, Rehri Goth and Korangi, which are prone to urban flooding, had been inundated with rainwater.
KE said that electricity supply to areas in a "state of urban flooding" had been suspended in the interest of public safety after it received reports of water accumulating around power installations and entering homes, posing a risk of electrocution.
K-Electric said that restoration efforts had also been hampered due to the challenging conditions and urged civic bodies to ensure drainage of water so that power could be restored.
A number of cities across the country have received rainfall as a monsoon system from India draws closer to Pakistan.
At least six people were killed and 14 others injured in various districts as heavy rains lashed swathes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overnight on Saturday, according to the PDMA.
At least 50 heads of cattle and hundreds of chickens also died due to the rain.
Sindh flood warning
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday flashed a flood warning in Sindh as the water level in key barrages continued rising, posing a danger to the lives of people and animals, as well as private and public property and infrastructure.
The water level in the Hub Dam rose by 2 feet on Sunday, reaching a total of 312 feet. According to Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) sources, the water level may rise 8 feet more, reaching 320 feet. The maximum capacity of the dam is 339 feet.
According to the sources, enough water has been stored to provide the people of Karachi and Hub with water for a year.
Forecast for Sunday, Monday
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Sunday, widespread rains/wind and thunderstorms (with isolated heavy rainfall) are expected in Hyderabad, Thatta, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Makran, Kalat divisions; in certain parts of Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Kashmir; and at isolated places in Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Lower Sindh (Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions), Makran and Kalat divisions.
Additionally, on Monday, widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Makran division, while at scattered places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall recorded across the country
According to the PMD, the following amounts of rainfall were recorded across the country (all figures in millimetres):
Sindh: Karachi (Surjani 151, Gulshan-i-Hadeed 149, Jinnah AP 129, Faisal Base 121, Landhi 118, Model Observatory 112, Masroor Base 110, Nazimabad 109, Keamari 93, North Karachi 79); Thatta 142; Badin 93; Mirpurkhas; Tando Jam 81; Sakrand 38; Nagarparkar 37; Kalaoe 35; Shaheed Benazirabad 26; Mithi 24; Islamakot 20; Diplo 15; Chhor 13; Chachro 08; Hyderabad; Dadu 03; Rohri 02.
Punjab: Islamabad ( Golra 37, Bokra 29, Saidpur 24, ZP 21, AP 06); Bahawlpur (City 20, AP 07); Rawalpindi (Shamshabad 20); Khanpur 18; Chakwal 17; Murree 16; Layyah 13; Rahim Yar Khan 11; DG Khan; Gujrat 05; Kot Addu 03; Joharabad Okara 01.
KP: Tahktbhai 30; Malam Jabba 29; Saidu Sharif 23; Pattan; Kalam, Bannu, and Upper Dir 01.
Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 23; Bunji 15; Bagrote 10; Astore and Gilgit 08; Gupis 06; Chilas 04.
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: Rawalakot 11; Garidupatta 08; Muzzafarabad ( City 06, AP 05).
Where is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari? No need of such leadership when he can't stand let alone walk on the streets of Sind.
Systematic collapse, making urban areas at par with rural areas has been the deliberate policy of PPP.
He never stood against corruption either of his father or ministers.
Emergency sould be declared in Karachi...or Governor rule in Sindh...Sindh govt total failure
PTI and JI People start blaming Sindh government again for corruption . But there is news also In KP more people dead due to rain and population is much less. Only thing to blame is over population, no government can’t fix these problem if people can’t control there population and mess they spread.
Shame on people who time after time bring ppp or mqm into power. The results are in front of you. Karachi is supposed to be the biggest city and economic hub of the country. It is time that Karachi is made an independent province given its size or if that is not possible then at least it should be given special independent status from Sindh. This law where provinces have all the power is clearly not working Incase of Karachi because of its demographics.
It looks like the ignorance of PPP for the past 30 years or so has done little for drainage or infrastructure.
KE should do uderground distribution system that will avoid electrocution as well as do away with power theft
Poor Karachi! In shambles again due to the apathy of the Sindh government and KMC. They continue to pass the responsibility and blame to each other while Karachi keeps on suffering.Were the rains unexpected? Why are the storm water allowed to be choked in the first place? And why were they not cleaned in time to evade the flooding of low lying areas? Karachiites demand an answer to these queries!
One is tired of seeing the CM appearing on such occasions giving a false sense of action and concern. Taking care of civic issues is neither his mandate nor metier. This job has been given to the mayor of Karachi by the people of Karachi. Let KMC have all the powers and resources and that is when the CM would have fulfilled the requirements of his position.
Everyone knew about the amount of Rainfall today since 3 days. What was KE and Govt of Sindh doing all along?
The loved ones of those who perished due to rains or electrocution following rains should actively pursue for compensation of Sindh Government or Karachi Electrics or both for failure to protect its residents, who happened to be the largest contributors to the national exchequer. It is a shame that Karachi is in shambles due to neglect by successive Governments other than for a brief period by Kamal, who did exemplary work during his tenure as Nazim.
Pakistan needs to spend billions for its underground drainage system just like most developed and some developing countries, including secured electricity system. Sewer systems and piping should be followed like Singapore and the way its recycled. Its alot of money but it's not impossible for Pakistan. This will prevent future flooding. We are also hoping when Pakistans CPEC is complete its economy will be amongst top 20 fastest growing and the country should have no problem paying of its debt in coming years. Otherwise
This will happen every year until Karachi is rid from clutches of cursed PPP.
@Khan saheb, its more easy to say that then to actually implement. I would advise you to look at the major problems of underground distribution especially for a city like Karachi.
PTI government in last 6 years transformed Peshawar into Paris