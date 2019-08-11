DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 dead as heavy monsoon rains cause 'critical situation' in Karachi

Qazi Hassan | Ismail Sasoli | Imtiaz Ali | Adnan SheikhAugust 11, 2019

Email

A rescue operation by Rangers is underway in the city. — Photo by Imtiaz Ali
A rescue operation by Rangers is underway in the city. — Photo by Imtiaz Ali

Four people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Sunday as the megalopolis experienced heavy monsoon showers for a second consecutive day.

Two people died of electrocution, and two were killed in roof collapses in Qasbah Colony and Bhatta Village, Edhi sources and the Superintendent Police Korangi told DawnNewsTV. Animals were also killed in various rain-related incidents, the sources said.

Read more: Cattle sellers worry about animals amid rainy weather

The deluge caused an electricity breakdown in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's pumping stations, as a result of which the city could not be provided up to 250 million gallons of water.

Roads across the city are flooded with rainwater, while electricity supply is suspended in certain areas. A rescue operation conducted by the Rangers is currently underway.

A rescue operation by Rangers is underway in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
A rescue operation by Rangers is underway in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

K-Electric, in a tweet, said that the rainfall had created a "critical situation in Karachi" and urged the city administration to declare a state of emergency.

In a series of tweets, the city's electricity provider said that low-lying areas such as Landhi, Ilyas Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Majid Colony Union Council 4, Shah Faisal, Malir Scheme 33, Rehri Goth and Korangi, which are prone to urban flooding, had been inundated with rainwater.

KE said that electricity supply to areas in a "state of urban flooding" had been suspended in the interest of public safety after it received reports of water accumulating around power installations and entering homes, posing a risk of electrocution.

K-Electric said that restoration efforts had also been hampered due to the challenging conditions and urged civic bodies to ensure drainage of water so that power could be restored.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Saturday flashed a flood warning in Sindh as the water level in key barrages continued rising, posing a danger to the lives of people and animals, as well as private and public property and infrastructure.

The water level in the Hub Dam rose by 2 feet on Sunday, reaching a total of 312 feet. According to Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) sources, the water level may rise 8 feet more, reaching 320 feet. The maximum capacity of the dam is 339 feet.

According to the sources, enough water has been stored to provide the people of Karachi and Hub with water for a year.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 11, 2019

State of the Muslim world

HAJ, the most important annual gathering of the world’s over 1bn Muslims, is of course a religious obligation. But...
August 11, 2019

Car tax

THERE are no marks for guessing who has the toughest job in Pakistan right now. Few would come close to competing...
August 11, 2019

Hide collection & offal

WITH the sacrifice of animals during Eidul Azha in Pakistan, legitimate questions arise about the hides and skins of...
Updated August 10, 2019

Maryam’s arrest  

MARYAM Nawaz’s arrest by NAB on Thursday has further raised political temperatures in the country. NAB contends...
August 10, 2019

Rejected degrees

THE response of the Ministry of National Health Services to reports of the recent sackings of several hundred ...
August 10, 2019

Pak-India trains stopped

IN a highly questionable move, the Samjhauta Express and Thar Express train services to India have been abruptly...