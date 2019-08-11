4 dead as heavy monsoon rains cause 'critical situation' in Karachi

Four people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Sunday as the megalopolis experienced heavy monsoon showers for a second consecutive day.

Two people died of electrocution, and two were killed in roof collapses in Qasbah Colony and Bhatta Village, Edhi sources and the Superintendent Police Korangi told DawnNewsTV. Animals were also killed in various rain-related incidents, the sources said.

The deluge caused an electricity breakdown in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's pumping stations, as a result of which the city could not be provided up to 250 million gallons of water.

Roads across the city are flooded with rainwater, while electricity supply is suspended in certain areas. A rescue operation conducted by the Rangers is currently underway.

A rescue operation by Rangers is underway in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

K-Electric, in a tweet, said that the rainfall had created a "critical situation in Karachi" and urged the city administration to declare a state of emergency.

In a series of tweets, the city's electricity provider said that low-lying areas such as Landhi, Ilyas Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, Majid Colony Union Council 4, Shah Faisal, Malir Scheme 33, Rehri Goth and Korangi, which are prone to urban flooding, had been inundated with rainwater.

KE said that electricity supply to areas in a "state of urban flooding" had been suspended in the interest of public safety after it received reports of water accumulating around power installations and entering homes, posing a risk of electrocution.

K-Electric said that restoration efforts had also been hampered due to the challenging conditions and urged civic bodies to ensure drainage of water so that power could be restored.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Saturday flashed a flood warning in Sindh as the water level in key barrages continued rising, posing a danger to the lives of people and animals, as well as private and public property and infrastructure.

The water level in the Hub Dam rose by 2 feet on Sunday, reaching a total of 312 feet. According to Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) sources, the water level may rise 8 feet more, reaching 320 feet. The maximum capacity of the dam is 339 feet.

According to the sources, enough water has been stored to provide the people of Karachi and Hub with water for a year.