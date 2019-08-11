PDMA issues flood warning in Sindh

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Sindh, on Saturday flashed a warning of possible floods in Sindh as level of water at key barrages of the province was continuously getting higher and posing danger to life and property.

A flood alert has been issued by the PDMA Sindh to the administrations of 15 districts directing them to take appropriate measures to ensure that losses because of possible flash floods could be minimised.

The alert has been issued to the disaster management authorities of Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan, Matiari, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Naushahro Feroze and Benazirabad districts.

The PDMA, which falls in the provincial rehabilitation ministry, referred to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s bulletin issued on Saturday identifying inflow and outflow of floodwater at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages.

CM briefed on emergency measures

The present recorded inflows and outflows at those barrages have been identified as medium at Sukkur and Guddu and “below low” at Kotri, yet it said the danger level was not far away when continuous rainfall was predicted.

Officials at the rehabilitation ministry said the PDMA had expressed fear of tangible losses in the katcha terrains of Sindh.

The district DMAs have been asked to take precautionary measures in coordination with all relevant departments and district administrations; and also utilise the experience of the worst floods that hit Sindh in 2010, to ensure that losses should be minimum.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was briefed by the rain emergency cell in CM House in which it was said water was accumulated near a luxury hotel not far from CM House.

Besides, machines were being used to drain out water accumulated at Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road and similar activity was reported from near Wazir Mansion.

Similarly, water was being drained out from near Metropole Hotel, Artillery Maidan and other adjoining localities.

The CM was informed that KMC’s engineers were busy draining water from the underpasses of the city; while underpasses at Gharibabad, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth and KPT Clifton underpass had been cleared.

Similarly, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board staff was clearing the rainwater gathered near Governor House.

The same action was being taken at Natha Khan bridge road leading to airport, Stargate and Yousuf Goth.

Meanwhile, Mr Shah took notice of the deaths of two persons in Soldier Bazaar and Manghopir because of electrocution and directed the city commissioner to furnish a detailed report vis-à-vis those incidents.

A spokesperson at CM House quoted the chief minister as appealing to the people to take precautionary measures and take special care of their children.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2019