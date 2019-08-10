Rains begin to fall all over Sindh as monsoon system enters Pakistan through Bay of Bengal

Moderate to heavy rains have started to fall in the entire Sindh province since Friday night as a monsoon system from the Bay of Bengal entered Pakistan and according to the Met office the system will unleash its fury mainly in Sindh and Balochistan in the next two days.

In Karachi, a teenaged boy and four cows were electrocuted in Soldier Bazaar area on Saturday where a current was developed in rain-accumulated water, according to Nabi Bux area police and Edhi Foundation.

They added that Kaif Wahid, 17, was tending his cow outside his apartment when he suffered electric shock. He was taken to Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors pronounced him as dead.

Nabi Bux police SHO, Mohammed Rashid said that the apartment’s residents had installed electric wire, which was ‘naked’ and it developed current in rain-accumulated water. As a result of it, the teenager and four cows died of electric shock.

The officer claimed that the deaths seemed to have occurred due to residents' negligence and not K-Electric's.

Yesterday, rain was generated by the monsoon current from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal and a westerly wave over the upper parts of the country.

It rained heavily in the central, western and southern Lahore, submerging roads and causing widespread traffic jams. Broken down motorcycles and cars dotted the inundated roads.

“A monsoon system built up in the Bay of Bengal has entered Sindh from Rajasthan and will cause widespread moderate to heavy rains, particularly in central and upper Sindh,” said Sardar Sarfaraz representing the Met department.

The system would likely lose its intensity by Monday afternoon, he added. An extremely strong monsoon current reached the lower portions of the country up to 10,000ft.

According to the Met department website, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions are expected to receive widespread rains/wind/thunderstorm from Friday (evening/night) to Monday (morning).

Whereas scattered rains/wind/thunderstorm is expected in Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Makran, Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the same period.

“Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Friday (night) to Sunday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Nasirabad divisions during the period. All authorities are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period,” the advisory says.