Today's Paper | August 10, 2019

‘No evidence of murder attempt on NAB official’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 10, 2019

The FIR states that Mr Khan heard sound of a gunshot when he came out of his house along with his two sons to see off his brother. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: There is so far no evidence about the purported murder attempt on the deputy prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Dawn has learnt from police sources.

The information mentioned in the FIR does not support the murder attempt story under which Section 324 (attempt to murder) has been invoked to register the case, said the sources.

The case was registered in the Industrial Area police station in response to a complaint lodged by NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Musafar Ahmed Khan.

The FIR states that Mr Khan heard sound of a gunshot when he came out of his house along with his two sons to see off his brother.

The neighbours also gathered there after hearing the gunshot, it said.

Later, Mr Khan called the NAB director general and informed him about the matter, adding he had no personal enmity with anyone.

The complainant said as the deputy prosecutor general of NAB, he was dealing with high-profile cases.

A senior police officer told Dawn on condition of anonymity that after getting information senior officers reached the house of the NAB official to investigate the matter. The area was scanned but no bullet was found, he added.

The police also inquired the locals about the matter but no one confirmed that they had heard sound of any gunfire. The police registered an attempted murder case on the suspicion of the complainant.

Another police officer said an investigation was initiated under the supervision of the superintendent of police (SP) Industrial Area.

In the last week of July, NAB’s Additional Director Staff Mohammad Saleem Khan got registered a case with the Golra police against unidentified car riders on the charges of PPC’s section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) after Deputy Director NAB Rawalpindi Asad Masood Janjua noticed that a car was chasing him.

The police later traced the vehicle along with two teenage students and brought them to the police station. But the students were allowed to go after the complainant told the police that it was a misunderstanding.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2019

